Students at Ortiz Middle School are learning remotely again, after a main waterline break early Tuesday morning created unsafe school conditions.
The school was closed for two days before starting remote learning Thursday, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez told the Santa Fe school board Thursday night.
Remote learning will continue through Feb. 15, the school announced on Facebook, and students will not return to campus until Feb. 20 due to parent-teacher conferences Feb. 16 and 17.
Ortiz students in need of lunch can go to the nearest Santa Fe Public Schools site — other than Ortiz — between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and show their student ID to receive a meal, school officials said on Facebook.
"It's really a lot of collaborative effort to get it cleaned up — a lot of water, a lot of mud," Chavez told the school board.
Air quality checks will be performed to ensure the school is safe ahead of the return to campus.
So far, Chavez said, Ortiz students have taken to remote learning, with more than 90% of students attending the first day of online classes. Teachers reported their students were engaged online.
"We want to really recognize the efforts that Principal Felicia Sena went through to really help calm the storm and get everybody prepared for remote learning," Chavez said.