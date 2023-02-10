Students at Ortiz Middle School are learning remotely again, after a main waterline break early Tuesday morning created unsafe school conditions. 

The school was closed for two days before starting remote learning Thursday, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez told the Santa Fe school board Thursday night.

Remote learning will continue through Feb. 15, the school announced on Facebook, and students will not return to campus until Feb. 20 due to parent-teacher conferences Feb. 16 and 17. 

Popular in the Community