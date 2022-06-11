A lack of instruction ultimately led new Legislative Education Study Committee director Gwen Perea Warniment to a career in education.
As an A student at Santa Fe High School with a passion for computer coding and science, Warniment landed an internship in the computer division at Los Alamos National Laboratory the summer before her senior year.
Warniment said a mentor for her internship tossed two coding manuals her way and essentially said, “Just learn ‘em.”
She didn’t.
“I just felt like I was stupid and didn’t understand,” said Warniment, parked next to a thick red book of New Mexico legal statutes in her new office at the Roundhouse. “I just sort of like did a 180.”
Done with coding, Warniment went on to study English and Spanish for her undergraduate degree at University of New Mexico, then bartended at a popular Albuquerque restaurant, Sadie’s, following graduation to support herself.
It was there she met an official from now-defunct Memorial Hospital and snagged her first teaching gig in the children’s wing, back when it was a psychiatric facility. She stayed for a year and was hooked on education — not just teaching students but navigating the complexities of the entire system.
With that as prologue, she has risen within New Mexico’s public education circles: from a classroom teacher in Santa Fe and Los Alamos to a job with the Los Alamos Laboratory Foundation and then to the state Public Education Department, where she served for more than three years as deputy secretary for teaching, learning and assessment.
Now, she’s bringing her experience to the Legislature, where she oversees a team of policy analysts who help inform the influential Legislative Education Study Committee on matters involving public education. She succeeds controversial Rachel Gudgel, who held the spot for years before resigning after offensive language she used enraged Native American education advocates and legislators.
Warniment, 46, said she hopes to make the LESC a central hub for relevant, definitive education research in the state, opening channels between the state’s K-12, early childhood and higher education agencies.
She’s looking for step-by-step research that showcases plans and their projected outcomes around issues like teaching conditions and the need for more social and emotional learning in classrooms.
Above all, she’s hoping to bring context to a group of lawmakers — including some former or current educators — who are often remain siloed from the inner workings of state and local education agencies.
“The committee doesn’t have that depth of understanding, and they need it to make good policy and be good partners to the PED [Public Education Department],” she said. “And the PED needs it, too. Because often, the PED doesn’t have capacity to do that work, either. So, someone needs to.”
Warniment said she knows what it’s like to be a public school teacher searching for curriculum that meets the needs of students with vastly different skill levels. But she also knows what it’s like to be part of a state agency struggling to bring the laws passed by the Legislature to life.
“The depth of my experience is what I hope to bring,” she said.
Committee members, who participated in Warniment’s first meeting as director in Santa Rosa last week, said they hope she’ll be an effective bridge to the Public Education Department and revive a panel that’s been without a permanent director the better part of a year.
“I think somebody having a deep education background is particularly important, especially with the issues we’re facing,” said committee vice chairman Rep. G. Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque. “I think it’s going to be a pretty big difference.”
Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque and a longtime member of the LESC, said she hopes Warniment also can create a commitment to what she said is much-needed transparency.
“In my opinion, the way I heard her, the way I think she works, is she will interact with all of us and try and work with us in the way we’re all engaged,” said Trujillo, who added she rarely interacted with Gudgel.
Trujillo said Warniment could help the committee take a stronger leadership role when it comes to drafting state budgets and smoothing conflicts between the LESC and the Legislative Finance Committee, a central player in the state’s money matters.
Warniment, who has a master’s degree in education from New Mexico Highlands University and a doctorate from New Mexico State in curriculum and instruction, drew praise from at least two Republican members on the committee. Rep. T. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, wrote in an email Warniment’s ability to connect with district superintendents shows she’s a good educational leader.
Rep. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, also expressed support.
“I think Gwen certainly brings a different set of skills to the job, but I do think [with] the previous director, those skills as a legal expert certainly were important as well,” she said Thursday.
Warniment, who grew up in Santa Fe, traces her family lineage to a tiny Northern New Mexico village near Tierra Amarilla called La Puente. Her sons are products of Santa Fe Public Schools: one just graduated from Academy for Technology and the Classics, while the other will be a senior this coming school year.
Though it’s been years, Warniment becomes teary-eyed when she talks about her days in the classroom.
“Of everything I’ve ever done … I love teaching. So much that it makes me emotional,” she said, taking a moment to collect herself. “And I constantly miss it.”
She said she left her job as an instructional coach at Aspen Community Magnet School (now known as Aspen Community School) when Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation chief executive officer Susan Herrera — a state representative from Embudo who now serves on the Legislative Education Study Committee — offered her a job as the nonprofit’s director of professional development.
“It was a heavy choice,” Warniment said of leaving the classroom. “But I thought, ‘I really like this work.’ “
Warniment said her move to the Public Education Department led to one of the most intense periods of her life, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 upended schools, the department navigated repeated overhauls of its standardized tests, implemented new teacher training mandates and attempted to keep students up to speed through remote learning.
“The amount that I learned is sort of indescribable,” she said.
Warniment said she was a bit hesitant to apply for the LESC director position without having the legal background Gudgel possessed but said people on her team with legal experience will help navigate that side of the work. At the same time, she’s reading those thick books of statutes.
“That skillset is there, and the resources are there,” she said.
What’s not there? Warniment said a “profound understanding” of the education system in New Mexico across the committee has been missing for a while. And under her tenure, that understanding is going to originate during meetings with her staff.
During Warniment’s first meeting, she asked each of her staffers to tell each other about themselves, their upbringing and their experiences with public education. It’s an exercise she calls “storytelling.”
“Education is not just about research. It’s contextualizing,” she said. “You have to look at yourself.”