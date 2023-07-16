The value of volunteers is immeasurable to Santa Fe Public Schools, students and their families, as well as the wider community.

These dedicated individuals advocate for the whole child, fostering positive relationships within SFPS classrooms. By offering their support, volunteers can ignite a sense of civic responsibility in students, empowering them to embrace future leadership roles within their communities.

Throughout the 2022-23 school year, the SFPS volunteer base exceeded 800 individuals, including community members, students, and staff of SFPS partnering organizations and businesses. Engaging in a diverse range of services, SFPS volunteers contribute to school gardening programs, academic tutoring, classroom support, mentoring and much more.

Sabra Romero is the volunteer coordinator for Santa Fe Public Schools.

