The value of volunteers is immeasurable to Santa Fe Public Schools, students and their families, as well as the wider community.
These dedicated individuals advocate for the whole child, fostering positive relationships within SFPS classrooms. By offering their support, volunteers can ignite a sense of civic responsibility in students, empowering them to embrace future leadership roles within their communities.
Throughout the 2022-23 school year, the SFPS volunteer base exceeded 800 individuals, including community members, students, and staff of SFPS partnering organizations and businesses. Engaging in a diverse range of services, SFPS volunteers contribute to school gardening programs, academic tutoring, classroom support, mentoring and much more.
Regular one-on-one or small-group mentoring and tutoring sessions have a significant impact on a child’s life, shaping their educational journey and, ultimately, their career path.
Prioritizing relationship building provides students the opportunity to collaborate with adults, which can influence their decision to avoid risky behaviors, promote positive attendance and engagement, and enhance their preparedness for college and future careers. With the majority of SFPS volunteers participating in tutoring and mentorships, they provide a valuable service which results in success for students and their families with whom they work.
In collaboration with the National Mentoring Resource Center, SFPS conducted a volunteer survey, revealing that 60% of the participants indicated their main motivation for volunteering is their desire to have a positive impact on a young person.
Additionally, volunteers stated their hope to build relationships with students, model positive behavior, improve their motivation and engagement, and impact their academic achievement.
SFPS reinforces the need for student safety through a vetting process, which includes an online application and a federal fingerprint supported background check. Collaborating closely with the district volunteer coordinator and the school site’s educational team, volunteers are matched with suitable placements based on their interests and expertise.
Volunteer opportunities include in-person and virtual tutoring, lunch duty, classroom support and district office assistance. The Equity, Diversity, and Engagement Department establishes and communicates available placement assignments through the monthly Volunteer Community Connections newsletter.
To further support volunteers, SFPS offers capacity building opportunities, currently provided through virtual sessions, designed to help volunteers strengthen their connections with youth and support academic success.
Topics covered range from trauma-informed learning, teaching and learning styles, mathematics in literature, supporting newcomers, tutoring math (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and basic fractions), developing writing skills, and enhancing student engagement.
Recognizing the diversity within SFPS students, volunteers also have the option to participate in sessions such as LGBTQ+ 101, Transgender 101, and Culturally Relevant Volunteering. This upcoming year, SFPS plans to offer both in-person and virtual sessions, commencing with an in-person conference in late August. The conference development is supported by Communities In Schools of New Mexico, SFPS volunteers, Santa Fe Community College and the Coalition for Public Education.
Sabra Romero is the volunteer coordinator for Santa Fe Public Schools.