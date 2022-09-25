Vista Grande High School

Students at Vista Grande High School, a charter school in Taos that emphasizes project-based learning and expeditionary learning, gather outside during a lunch break earlier this month. Vista Grande is set to add a middle school in the coming years and is seeking to recruit new students for its high school grades as it moves forward in its first year since separating from Taos Municipal Schools.

 Geoffrey Plant/The Taos News

TAOS — After separating from Taos Municipal Schools, the now state-chartered Vista Grande High School has renewed its commitment to providing expeditionary and project-based learning to its diverse, 80-member student body.

Founded in 2007 as an expeditionary learning school — education exemplified by Outward Bound in the 1980s — Vista Grande has long been known in Taos as the school of second chances, a place where students who struggle elsewhere are offered new opportunities to succeed in a project-based learning environment.

While keeping its original mission, the school is now set to add a middle school component, either on its current campus or at a second location, and is focused on enhancing its programs and recruiting more students.

