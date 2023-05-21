The next generation of local filmmakers has arrived, and Violet Crown Cinema will showcase their work at an upcoming event sponsored by the Santa Fe Film Office.
The Railyard movie theater will host a screening of a series of short films created by middle school and high school students in the Santa Fe area at 6 p.m. June 6.
Most of the short films featured at the event were entries in the 2023 Film Prize Junior New Mexico competition, held in Albuquerque in early April. The film festival featured 93 student films from over 50 middle and high schools across the state.
“Film is a crucial platform for youth culture around the world and here in Santa Fe,” said Lisa Spencer, founder and director of the MESA Foundation, who helped produce and promote student films. “I find the stories of young people to be the treasure, the hope, and the command of our times.”
One of the local winners of the second annual Film Prize Junior competition, Water, Star Medicine, a production led by Isabella Marin Meza of Turquoise Trail Charter School, will be featured at the event.
Another featured entry from Turquoise Trail, Lost Travelers by Isaac Boss, is an animated film. Boss’ production went on to win the Los Angeles Global Native Indigenous Academy for Cinematic Arts Film Festival.
Keilyn Tarango, one of the composers of the opening song to Water, Star Medicine, said, “Our song is poetic, but it also has a clear and strong message. We want to touch people but also teach them that youth voices are powerful.”
Meza said the film “took a lot of dedication to create. It’s interesting how something so normalized and simple could be so healing and have emotions. Any community that watches these films will be entertained but also learn and be changed.”
A total of 15 films to be screened at Violet Crown were produced by students at Capital High School, New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe Preparatory School, Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences, the Academy for Technology and the Classics, Desert Sage Academy, Monte del Sol Charter School, Mandela International Magnet School and Turquoise Trail. Six of the films were created by Indigenous students.
Other award winners from the Film Prize Junior competition include The New Old Witches by Santa Fe Prep student Emma Myers, The Interviewer from ATC and Getting There from Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences.
Student short films entered in the Film Prize Junior competition can be viewed on the organization’s website, filmprizenm.com/festival.