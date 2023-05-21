The next generation of local filmmakers has arrived, and Violet Crown Cinema will showcase their work at an upcoming event sponsored by the Santa Fe Film Office.

The Railyard movie theater will host a screening of a series of short films created by middle school and high school students in the Santa Fe area at 6 p.m. June 6.

Most of the short films featured at the event were entries in the 2023 Film Prize Junior New Mexico competition, held in Albuquerque in early April. The film festival featured 93 student films from over 50 middle and high schools across the state.

