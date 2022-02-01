Spring semester classes are continuing online this week at Santa Fe Community College following a rise in coronavirus cases on campus and the failure of a high rate of students — at least a quarter — to comply with a new vaccine mandate.
College President Becky Rowley announced in November all students taking classes in person would need to submit proof of their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 18. By Tuesday, however, about 500 of the 2,000 students enrolled in on-campus classes had not provided a vaccination card or sought approval for a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine.
The college has delayed enforcement of the mandate, but Rowley said it will begin taking action within the next few weeks — which means students in violation of the policy may be withdrawn from on-campus classes.
“We had a lot of concern on our campus about omicron in general,” Rowley said Tuesday. “At the same time, our students had not been complying with the mandate as swiftly as we had hoped. We were having to do … a lot more work to track people down and, in many cases, assist people with getting that information in.”
By Feb. 18, students are expected to have proof of a second dose if they received an initial Moderna or Pfizer shot. Staff and faculty were required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 6.
The community college began the semester online and announced classes would resume in person Jan. 31 if the omicron surge had begun to wane and conditions had improved. But last week, the state continued to see thousands of new cases each day — including hundreds in Santa Fe County. On Tuesday, the state saw its first significant decrease in weeks, with 1,809 cases in the daily count.
Santa Fe Community college has reported more than 60 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since the start of January. The number amounts to more than 30 percent of the school’s total reported cases since August 2020, according to its website.
Rowley said she expects classes to resume on campus by Monday.
Several “hands-on” courses, including culinary arts, automotive classes and health care programs, have been held in person, she added.
The MASTERS Program, a state-chartered high school, as well as the college’s Kids Campus have continued to operate in person.
College spokesman Todd Lovato said it’s possible many of the students who have not provided proof of vaccinations have obtained doses of the vaccine or exemptions but don’t realize they must upload that information on a campus health screening app.
“We are working hard to reach the remaining [25 percent],” Lovato wrote in an email Tuesday. “We believe we can bring this number down significantly prior to Feb. 7.”
Associate Vice President for Student Success Thomasinia Ortiz-Gallegos said her department has been texting and calling students in an attempt to get more of them to comply with the vaccine mandate.
The college has not withdrawn any students from in-person courses, but Ortiz-Gallegos said at some point it will have to end enrollment for those who are out of compliance.
“They will be financially responsible for these courses they are currently enrolled in,” she said.
She acknowledged the mandate could lead to enrollment losses for the college, which has been recovering slowly from a decline in students throughout the pandemic.
Rowley said enforcement of the vaccine mandate, and perhaps some student withdrawals, “will be in the next few weeks or maybe sooner. At that point I don’t think we have any choice but to follow through on our mandate.”
The college has 3,527 students enrolled for the spring semester, a 1 percent increase from the same time last year, and 59 percent of them are taking at least one class on campus.
Credit hours, however, are down by 3 percent.
Ortiz-Gallegos said the drop in credits despite the rise in students might be due in part to more community members taking physical education classes this semester.
“We’re slowly creeping back up to a comfortable place,” she said. “We’re getting back to some solid numbers for comparison pre-pandemic.”
The increase in students has led to more difficulties getting everyone to upload proof of their vaccinations, Rowley said.
The app the college uses to track staff and student vaccinations has gone down several times, she said, and staffing issues at the New Mexico Department of Health have resulted in fewer vaccination clinics on campus.
“We’re concerned about it,” Rowley said. “Even though we announced this quite a while ago … this process has become much more manual than we ever imagined.”
The pandemic has prompted one positive change, she said: an emphasis on online learning that is likely to stay.
“Santa Fe Community College hasn’t offered as many online classes as other [schools] in New Mexico,” Rowley said. “So I think it’s important that we offer more fully online degrees, more fully online programs.”
The school has opted to invest federal pandemic relief funds in some “high-flex” classrooms — which give students the option of attending a class in person, attending it live online or learning “asynchronously,” by accessing material posted online and completing assignments in their own time.
“You can monitor your attendance pattern however you need to do,” Rowley said.
Ortiz-Gallegos said there are nine or 10 classrooms now operating this way as part of a pilot program.
“We knew we wanted to expand our presence online and add more high-flex classes,” Rowley said. “The pandemic just forced us to accelerate the process a lot more quickly.”
