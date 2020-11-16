Jude Voss knew the University of New Mexico had plans to honor her late grandson, Santa Fe High graduate and Demons basketball star Fedonta “JB” White.
She just didn’t know it would come in scholarship form.
The university’s Anderson School of Management announced Monday the establishment of the JB White Memorial Scholarship, which will benefit students from Northern New Mexico who plan to further their education at the school.
White, who played for the Demons from 2017-2020 and committed in the fall of 2019 to play basketball at UNM, was shot and killed in August.
Voss, who helped raise White since he was in the sixth grade, said UNM head men’s basketball coach Paul Weir told her something was in the works to honor her grandson but did not know about the scholarship until a friend texted her about it. Weir donated his teaching salary for the fall semester and added a personal contribution to the fund, which is seeking donations to support the endowed scholarship.
“I am very appreciative of coach Weir and very grateful for him to donate his [teaching] salary,” Voss said.
Bianca Vegas, White’s mother, also was blindsided by the announcement.
“I’m so grateful to all of them and to everyone that has done and is doing great things in his memory,” Vega said. “Touches my heart.”
The scholarship is open to Santa Fe High students and possibly students in Northern New Mexico, depending upon the pool of applicants. Also, prospective students should have an interest in diversity issues, which could include African American, Native American or Hispanic cultures.
No basketball credentials will be required or factored into the awarding of this scholarship, the school stated in a press release.
“We are disappointed JB was never able to begin his education and play at UNM due to his untimely passing,” said Mitzi Montoya, Anderson’s dean. “We expect his name to live on through the formation of this student scholarship.”
Voss said she has been humbled by all the support and honors she and her family has received in the wake of White’s death. That includes an Amateur Athletics Union team that bears his name — JB White Elite. Santa Fe High head boys basketball coach Zack Cole said in August that the program plans on honoring White in several ways once the basketball season begins.
Weir said White’s infectious personality had a profound impact on so many people from across the country.
“JB was bigger than life, having made such a distinctive impact on so many people – including myself,” Weir said in a press release. “After reflecting on my conversations with his grandmother Jude and school principal Carl Marano, this just felt like the right thing to do in so many ways.”
