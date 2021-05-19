Faculty at the University of New Mexico have agreed to their first union contract with the administration.
The school's tentative deal with United Academics of the University of New Mexico, announced Wednesday, follows 16 months of negotiations. It includes "pay raises, job security protections and relief from an overly burdensome workload" for more than 1,600 full- and part-time faculty, the union said in a news release.
"I think we've shown we can have a constructive relationship with administration instead of just adversarial," said Satya Witt, a biology lecturer and bargaining team member. "There is no question our faculty are now in a better position to serve our students."
The union secured a 1.5 percent raise across the board, effective July 1. It is the UNM faculty's first raise since 2019.
The deal also includes minimum salaries for each rank of full-time faculty — the first time such rates have been set.
Adjunct faculty will receive a 4 percent pay increase and additional perks.
They will learn by the end of one semester if they will be hired to teach a class the following semester — rather than getting last-minute notice of assignments — and will gain access to offices, email and library privileges between semesters. Under the deal, an adjunct faculty member who has worked at UNM for three years will be given yearlong appointments and will be guaranteed four courses per year.
Witt said union members will vote on the contract within the next three weeks.
Salaries will be negotiated each year, while most of the contract will last three years.
UNM graduate workers are now in hearings with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board over their request for recognition of a separate union from university leaders.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.