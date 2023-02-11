When Hector Balderas stepped into his new job this year as president of Northern New Mexico College — the smallest four-year institution in the state's higher education system with just 1,093 students — he began earning an annual salary tens of thousands of dollars higher than that of his predecessor, Rick Bailey, a military man with experience in academia.

He makes nearly 2.5 times what he was paid in his last position: state attorney general.

Balderas, an attorney who also has served as a state lawmaker and state auditor, is the lowest-paid college president in New Mexico, with a base salary of $232,500.

