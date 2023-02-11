When Hector Balderas stepped into his new job this year as president of Northern New Mexico College — the smallest four-year institution in the state's higher education system with just 1,093 students — he began earning an annual salary tens of thousands of dollars higher than that of his predecessor, Rick Bailey, a military man with experience in academia.
He makes nearly 2.5 times what he was paid in his last position: state attorney general.
Balderas, an attorney who also has served as a state lawmaker and state auditor, is the lowest-paid college president in New Mexico, with a base salary of $232,500.
But he earns by far the highest rate per student.
University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes, with the state's top base salary of $550,000 a year, earns just under $25 for each of the more than 22,000 students at the state's flagship institution; Balderas' per-student rate is nearly $213.
But that's not a fair measure, Balderas argues.
"It produces a skewed perspective and doesn’t really quantify the real workload," he said.
It also doesn't take into account other big perks of a college presidency in New Mexico, which in many cases comes with a presidential residence on or near campus; a university automobile or vehicle allowance; and bonuses — sometimes worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Contracts for Stokes and Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard include bonuses of up to $50,000 per year with satisfactory performances.
In short, the cost of a public college or university president in New Mexico — and elsewhere — is complicated.
Being president is a big job, even at a small college. Most contracts describe the role as the school's chief executive, placing a variety of duties — academic and otherwise — on the president's plate.
The contract for New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu, which will end in June, tasks him with enhancing academic excellence and recognition as well as long-term strategic planning, fundraising and developing investment strategies for the campus.
Arvizu, the state's second-highest-paid university leader at $500,000 a year with a student body of more than 14,000, nets about $35 per student. In comparison:
- Shepard earns $365,000, or nearly $108 per student for WNMU's enrollment of about 3,400.
- Stephen Wells, president of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, earns $339,165, or about $200 for each of the school's 1,690 students.
- New Mexico Highlands University President Sam Minner earns $281,000, or just over $102 per student for the school's enrollment of 2,740.
- Eastern New Mexico University Chancellor James Johnston, with about 5,100 students and a salary of $268,000, earns a little more than $52 per student.
Balderas, among the newest college presidents in the state, said he has a vision for a financially and operationally stable campus in an important location, creating a labor force for Northern New Mexico and providing opportunities for underserved Indigenous and Hispanic communities in the Española Valley. He's confident in his ability to guide Northern forward.
"The demand to integrate these institutions to actually improve lives, that’s a performance measure I’m willing to sign up for, and I don’t think that’s usually in the call of a traditional president," Balderas said.
He acknowledges he's at the bottom in terms of pay.
"Northern’s compensation is less, and I’m not advocating for more," he said.
Larger institutions have the funding and staff to spread out some of the executive's duties, Balderas said. He described himself as not just Northern's president but also its lobbyist and general counsel — duties that would go to other workers at bigger schools.
Larger schools are also able to secure more funding, Balderas said, because of their student populations and ability to attract donors, which in turn bolsters administrative staffing and campus infrastructure. It creates a kind of cycle, he said: Fewer students equal less funding; less funding equals less capacity to grow.
"On population, you would think that there’s a reason why UNM and [NMSU] are paid so much because their institutions are so big. I just challenge that," Balderas said. "That doesn’t mean that the small schools have smaller demands or smaller challenges."
Still, Balderas said he thinks his compensation is commensurate with his plan for the campus.
"The Northern student deserves a leader who’s going to transform and improve the student experience and fix the operational failures that have plagued that institution," he said. "… My job is to spend additional time on areas that past leaders couldn’t fix."
Zach Smith, a managing partner for international recruiting firm WittKieffer, said there is no typical salary for a college or university president; it all depends on the institution's budget, local cost of living and other factors.
Data from The Chronicle of Higher Education shows presidential salaries at public universities across the nation ranged widely in 2021, from over $1.6 million to less than $100,000 per year. New Mexico's college and university presidents are near the middle to low end of the pack.
Homes and vehicles — or stipends for these — are standard components of presidential contracts, Smith said. Bonuses are less common in higher education, particularly at public universities, he added, but many offered to presidents are based on student retention or other performance measures and paid with foundation funds rather than taxpayer dollars.
Smith said the market for campus executives remains strong.
Although the coronavirus pandemic generated some increased turnover in executive positions in higher education — and more universities are providing perks to retain their leaders — Smith said there are still plenty of strong candidates vying for top spots.
"People are being more proactive to try to keep their top leaders in place, but at the same time there are a lot of people who want to be a president," he said. "There are people trying to build their careers in anticipation of assuming that type of role."
Associated Students of Northern New Mexico College and Associated Students at the University of New Mexico declined to comment on their presidents' salaries.
Balderas said based on his interactions with students so far, they don't seem too concerned about his pay.
"For them, I think it’s not an issue of compensation," Balderas said. "I think they want the right leader who is truly invested in their struggle to get a better education. They just want a president to stay and do the hard work."