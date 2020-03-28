The United Way of Santa Fe County is offering free child care assistance to health care providers and first responders during the public health emergency brought by COVID-19.
Starting Monday, care will be available for children between 6 weeks and 10 years old from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at United Way’s Early Learning Center at Kaune, 1409 Monterey Drive in Santa Fe.
Kate Noble, United Way of Santa Fe County's vice president for policy and stakeholder engagement, said up to 50 slots are available for children of health care professionals and first responders and more can be added.
To apply, fill out the form at bit.ly/2WPN30U.
