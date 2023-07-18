Jayden Montalvo is counting down the days. Only 15 left.
The 16-year-old said he’s feeling a slurry of emotions — a mixture of excitement and nervousness — as the days tick away. He can’t wait to share pieces of his culture with people who might be unfamiliar with it. But at the same time, it’ll be his first time away from family — and he’ll be far, far away.
Each day that passes brings him closer to the international adventure of a lifetime.
Two local teens — Montalvo, from Capital High, who will be a junior, and Jeffrey Gallegos, a 15-year-old soon-to-be sophomore from New Mexico School for the Arts — will be spending the 2023-24 school year in Germany, not their Santa Fe high schools.
After a rigorous application process, Montalvo and Gallegos have been selected as recipients of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship, a cultural exchange program through which the teens will be immersed in German school, culture and language while German teenagers come to the U.S. to do the same.
The year abroad, Montalvo and Gallegos said, is a chance to carry on existing traditions in both of their families of crossing borders for new opportunities, experiences and understanding. Already searching for ways to transport red and green chile to Germany, the teens are excited to bring pieces of Santa Fe to their new home for the year.
“This is a great opportunity that I’m going to take advantage of,” Montalvo said. “I’m very happy I’m going — not many kids my age get to do this.”
The Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange is a yearlong, bilateral exchange program between the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, or federal parliament, intended to better international relations between the U.S. and Germany, the Council on International Educational Exchange announced in a news release. American students in the program, who receive a full scholarship to attend, are immersed in German schools and live with German host families and vice versa.
The program is one of several administered by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, through four student exchange organizations — the Council on International Educational Exchange, Youth for Understanding, ASSE International Student Exchange Programs and AFS-USA.
All of these organizations started or expanded exchange efforts in the aftermath of World War II as people around the globe searched for international understanding in the wake of incomprehensible violence.
AFS-USA, for instance, was founded by volunteer ambulance drivers, who offered their services in European battlefields and concentration camps before returning to the United States in search of a means to prevent the atrocities of war, AFS-USA President and CEO Tara Hofmann said in an interview.
“Our ambulance driver founders believed very passionately that the best thing that we could do is bring young people together to prevent war. And I think Germany obviously represents such an important part of that healing,” Hofmann said.
Nearly 80 years after the end of World War II, programs like the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange create “soft diplomats,” Hofmann said. Participants will even visit the Bundestag and meet with German government officials during their exchange as well as visit American elected officials on Capitol Hill upon their return, according to the Council on International Educational Exchange.
“We do find youth today want to be globally aware,” Hofmann said. “We see the new generation feeling and being very vocal … about global issues [and] sustainable development goals.”
Jeffrey Gallegos’ journey to becoming a soft diplomat officially began in geometry class. When he received a call from an unknown number, he didn’t answer, assuming it was one of the five or so spam calls he receives each day.
Only after the number left him a voice mail did Gallegos realize the call was actually important: A quick call back revealed he had won a spot in the program.
“I was ecstatic there, and all my friends were cheering for me,” Gallegos recalled.
Gallegos has been to Germany a few times. His parents were Fulbright scholars in Germany, and still have connections from the time they spent in the country after graduating from college, said Margaret Lancaster Gallegos, Jeffrey’s mom.
While there, Gallegos admired pragmatic elements of German society: high-quality and reasonably priced food, a general air of politeness and extensive train infrastructure.
For the most part, Gallegos’ excitement is outweighing his nerves. He’ll be living with a host family in Titisee-Neustadt, a town in the Black Forest near the Swiss border.
His parents share that confidence.
“We were pretty comfortable with him going because we’ve both been exchange students ourselves,” Lancaster Gallegos said.
“Even though he’s young, they have a very structured organization over there to take care of the kids, with a host family that’s dedicated to sort of helping them integrate,” she added.
Still, the nerves are creeping in.
“If you’re going away alone the entire year and you said you’re not going to be nervous, most people would be lying in that scenario,” Gallegos said.
Montalvo’s nervousness is a little closer to the surface.
“I am very scared, very concerned, especially because I’m leaving my family and I want to be here with them,” he said.
He’s particularly worried about leaving behind his younger sister Emily Montalvo, a 14-year-old preparing to start her freshman year at Capital High, with whom he’s very close.
But his parents, Maria Bojorquez and Jose Montalvo, are supportive of Montalvo’s decision to go abroad, though they know they’ll miss him soon enough.
“We’re happy for him, but we’re still sad that he’s leaving,” Jose Montalvo said.
It will be a chance for their son to learn what it’s like to live outside his parents’ home and a welcome addition to his future college applications, Bojorquez and Jose Montalvo agreed.
Jayden Montalvo knows the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange is an exciting opportunity. Though he doesn’t know yet where he’ll be living in Germany, he said he’s looking forward to expanding his studies in architecture and graphic design.
In his own way, Montalvo added, he’ll be carrying on a family tradition established by Bojorquez and Jose Montalvo, who emigrated from Mexico and El Salvador, respectively.
“My parents came here for a better life,” Montalvo said. “So I was thinking I want to take the same step as them: Go somewhere else and maybe start a life of my own somewhere.”