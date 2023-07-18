071023 jw german exchange1.jpg

Jeffrey Gallegos, 15, of New Mexico School for the Arts, will be spending a year abroad in Germany through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. He has previously traveled to Germany, where his parents were Fulbright scholars.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Jayden Montalvo is counting down the days. Only 15 left.

The 16-year-old said he’s feeling a slurry of emotions — a mixture of excitement and nervousness — as the days tick away. He can’t wait to share pieces of his culture with people who might be unfamiliar with it. But at the same time, it’ll be his first time away from family — and he’ll be far, far away.

Each day that passes brings him closer to the international adventure of a lifetime.

071723 md travelingteens1.jpg

Jayden Montalvo, 16, a Capital High student, will be spending a year in Germany as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. He says he is excited but also scared to go, with concerns about missing his family.
071023 jw german exchange2.jpg

Jeffrey Gallegos, 15, of New Mexico School for the Arts, will be spending a year abroad in Germany through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. 
071723 md travelingteens2.jpg

Jayden Montalvo, 16, a Capital High student, will be spending a year in Germany as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. 

Recommended for you