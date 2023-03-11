Santa Fe could be home to two new state-chartered schools in the next few years — one establishing New Mexico’s fourth Explore Academy and the other offering students a Montessori experience.

The two groups planning to operate the schools have filed notices of intent to submit charter applications with the state Public Education Commission.

While they are still a long way from operation, the proposed institutions would join seven other brick-and-mortar charter schools in the Santa Fe area and one online charter academy, offering an array of publicly funded, tuition-free alternatives to traditional public schools for students in prekindergarten to high school.