Santa Fe could be home to two new state-chartered schools in the next few years — one establishing New Mexico’s fourth Explore Academy and the other offering students a Montessori experience.
The two groups planning to operate the schools have filed notices of intent to submit charter applications with the state Public Education Commission.
While they are still a long way from operation, the proposed institutions would join seven other brick-and-mortar charter schools in the Santa Fe area and one online charter academy, offering an array of publicly funded, tuition-free alternatives to traditional public schools for students in prekindergarten to high school.
The most recent addition is Thrive Community School, which opened in August at a campus on Old Santa Fe Trail. It serves more than 100 kids in kindergarten to third grade this year and expects to expand to become a K-8 with an enrollment capped at 120. The eight charter schools in and around the city serve a total of about 3,800 students, including more than 2,000 from Santa Fe.
“Being a choice among others for families in Santa Fe, we feel like it does nothing but improve the educational landscape,” said Justin Bajardo, a former science teacher at Rio Rancho Public Schools who founded Explore Academy.
The organization operates campuses in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, and another is set to open in the fall in Rio Rancho. By then, Baiardo said, the school’s philosophy will reach more than 2,000 New Mexico students. Barjardo, a former biology teacher at Rio Rancho Public Schools, said Explore teaches state standards by capitalizing on students’ preexisting interests through elective “flavors,” or classes that teach content through a particular lens.
One flavor might teach statistics by analyzing sports performances, Baiardo said, while another might teach the same standards using business concepts.
Bajardo anticipates enrolling 1,300 K-12 students in Explore Academy-Santa Fe.
Longtime Montessori teacher and administrator Angela Feathers envisions Santa Fe’s other proposed new charter school as a collaborative oasis of carefully curated classrooms. Sundance Montessori School’s notice of intent to apply for a charter said the curricula and learning materials will be designed to offer students an authentic Montessori education and a place to grow academically, socially, emotionally and physically.
“At the heart of our mission is not a method but rather a goal: to help young people construct themselves as complete human beings,” the notice said.
Sundance aims to enroll about 225 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade.
Effect on public schools
Amanda Aragon, executive director of the education advocacy organization NewMexicoKidsCAN, said, “Charter schools are really the easiest way for parents to access that choice in most districts across the state.”
Charter schools often adhere to a specific educational philosophy or emphasize particular academic goals such as bilingualism, Indigenous cultural teachings or arts and science education. Some, like Santa Fe Public Schools’ Academy for Technology and the Classics, are chartered through school districts, while many others, like the New Mexico School for the Arts, are overseen by the Public Education Commission.
“It’s really hard to be all things to all people,” Aragon said.
Students usually are assigned to traditional public schools based on where they live, a system that can perpetuate income-based inequities in school quality, she added.
Critics argue, however, charter schools draw students away from New Mexico districts, along with state funding, which puts a strain on public schools.
If the proposed new charters are approved, they could draw 1,500 students away from Santa Fe Public Schools — a district that, like most in the state, is already shrinking.
The latest enrollment data from the state Public Education Department shows the total number of students enrolled in the district declined to under 12,000 students this school year, from more than 13,000 five years ago.
There are several reasons for the decline, including some — namely, declining birth rates — the district didn’t cause and can’t fix. Most school districts, including Santa Fe Public Schools, also lost students to charter schools, private schools and home schooling during the pandemic, Aragon said.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez declined to comment on the possibility of two new charter schools opening in Santa Fe, citing the need for more complete information before determining how they might affect the district’s population.
“We need to wait until the application is completed and filed,” Chavez said.
While Aragon acknowledged students moving to charter schools, private schools and home schools can affect district revenue, she rejected the idea that students — or the state revenue they bring to any publicly funded school — “belong” to district schools.
Students who left public schools during the pandemic, causing drops in enrollment, “have found a school that works better for them and their family, and the funding followed that child,” she said. “I think that’s how student-directed funding formulas should work.”
Bajardo said the Explore Adademy philosophy was inspired by his own experience as a teacher in Rio Rancho, where he taught biology — a required class for all students — as well as a smattering of science electives, like forensics, genetics and pathology.
“I noticed the difference between how kids approached a class they had to take versus a class they chose to take. When they walked into my elective classes, they [had] already bought in to what I was teaching,” Baiardo said.
So, he created Explore Academy to maximize student engagement by allowing students to select flavors that interest them — which, at the high school level, are classes that last 22 days.
“Looking at the way education’s going with scripted, canned curriculums which are telling teachers what to teach, when to teach and how to teach their material, we go in the exact opposite direction,” Baiardo said. “As long as they are connecting to the standards, we want them to engage kids.”
The decision to add a Santa Fe campus was prompted by Explore students and teachers who live in Santa Fe and commute to Albuquerque. They wanted the school to offer its services more directly to Santa Fe families, Baiardo said.
‘An absolute dream’
If Sundance is approved, it would be Santa Fe’s first public, tuition-free Montessori school.
The closest existing public Montessori charter school is La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences in Ohkay Owingeh, where Feathers works as a kindergarten teacher. That school is currently under scrutiny from the Public Education Commission, a process that could end in its shutdown.
“To be able to bring authentic Montessori that’s practiced with fidelity to families and children who might not otherwise be able to attend a Montessori school is an absolute dream,” Feathers said.
The notice of intent to submit a charter application is the first step in establishing a charter school. By June 1, the proposed school administrators must submit a formal application, including a five-year budget plan, governing body bylaws, staff job descriptions and more, Public Education Commission documents show.
From there, the proposal is subject to analysis by charter school experts and public comment in July before final approval by the commission in August.
The schools would enter a planning and implementation year, intended to ensure they are on the right track before opening. During that time, Feathers added, a school’s organizers are required to locate a suitable facility.
“It seems like a long time, but it moves pretty fast and there’s a lot of moving parts,” she said of the process. “Even though it’s really a two-year process, there’s a lot to do.”