Violinist Elizabeth Young has traveled the world to perform. This summer she’ll be playing closer to home — at the Santa Fe Opera.
Her colleagues say passion for music is something she instills in kids during her day job as the general music and orchestra teacher at Gonzales Community School.
During a talent show at the school Wednesday morning, Young jumped into action, coaching her violin students through renditions of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes.
“They hadn’t even all played together before,” she said.
The performance came just after Young was named one of two Teachers Who Inspire at Gonzales. Third grade teacher Gabby Kahawai also was honored at Wednesday’s event by the local Partners in Education Foundation.
The organization has honored seven teachers each year in Santa Fe Public Schools with an award that includes a $1,500 check. One teacher will receive the award in remembrance of Noah Rodriguez, a deceased district administrator and teacher, from a fund established in his name. Funds for other awards come from an anonymous donor.
Young was credited Monday with designing and establishing an extracurricular program this year to get violins into the hands of some of Gonzales’ younger students.
The program — which has proven so popular Young has had to turn away prospective violinists — serves 30 elementary school students who had seen older kids at the K-8 school playing violin and wanted to give it a shot. They’re mentored by middle school orchestra students.
“I think that students, from a young age, need to find one or many things that they are specifically succeeding at doing,” Young said. “Music is one of those areas where students can really find a place of belonging.”
While Young has taught music in a variety of settings in New York and Santa Fe, this is her first year teaching full-time at a traditional public school.
She comes from a family of educators, Young said, and was drawn to a full-time teaching position during the coronavirus pandemic after having a baby in April 2020.
It’s an intense year to enter teaching, Young said.
“Teaching has always been something that I loved and found rewarding,” she said. “The pandemic changed everyone’s lives. For me, it kind of clarified how I want to spend my time.”
Young’s nominators for a Teachers Who Inspire award called her lessons “dynamic” and said she is focused not just on musical development but on the overall growth of her students as kids and young adults.
“She brings a humility and sense of humor to her interactions with students and can handle every bit of the middle school attitude that her students might throw at her,” a nomination letter said.
Young’s also known around Gonzales for creating an arrangement of deceased musician Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” a song her orchestra students repeatedly have asked to play.
“I absolutely always ask my students for suggestions,” she said. “I want them to have ownership over what they’re doing and have it be really relevant for them.”
She’s working to modify a song by Canadian singer, rapper and actor Drake at the behest of her cello students.
Fellow Teachers Who Inspire recipient Kahawai, 33, recently received national recognition for her work in the classroom. In late April, she was selected for a $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation.
“She will help anyone who asks and volunteer for anything that needs to be done,” Partners in Education Executive Director Ruthanne Greeley said of Kahawai during Wednesday’s award event. “It’s not going to be a surprise to anyone that you are a teacher who inspires.”
Kahawai has been credited by teachers and administrators for her work using technology in the classroom and for helping other staff do the same during remote learning brought on by the pandemic. She’s also involved in school leadership and takes students outdoors on weekends through a school hiking club.
“There are so many deserving teachers here in our school, and I want to thank you all so much for being recognized this school year,” Kahawai said after receiving her award.
Mandela International Magnet School Mandarin teacher FuMei Tsai won a Teachers Who Inspire Award on Monday. Four more educators will be honored later this month.