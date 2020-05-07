Turquoise Trail Charter School has appointed an Albuquerque educator as its interim leader following the retirement of longtime administrator Ray Griffin.
The school's governing board announced the appointment this week, naming Chris Eide as interim head administrator. Griffin told officials he was retiring from Turquoise Trail after seven years.
Eide, a former middle school math teacher who worked in the state Public Education Department during former Gov. Susana Martinez's administration, serves as an administrator at Mission Achievement and Success Charter School in Albuquerque.
Eide, who previously taught middle school math at both traditional and charter schools in Houston, Harlem and his hometown of Seattle, said he plans to start his tenure by calling every family of Turquoise Trail's roughly 640 pre-K through eighth grade students and meeting each staff member.
"One thing that keeps me up at night is thinking about how to thoughtfully integrate with a tightly knit school community," Eide said. "From the start, I'm not going to presume what I know best. I'm just going to spend a lot of time listening."
A graduate of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, Eide came to New Mexico in 2015 as a national director at Teach Plus, a nonprofit focused on giving teachers a larger voice within local and state governments. After successfully advocating for reforms to New Mexico's teacher evaluation process, Eide said former Public Education Department Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski hired him as director of educator quality in April 2018.
For the past year, Eide has worked as the chief operating officer at the Albuquerque charter school, which has more than 1,300 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students.
Eide has never led a school as a principal or head administrator. His interim contract starts June 8 and lasts a year, during which Turquoise Trail Governing Board President Floyd Trujillo said Eide will be considered for the full-time position.
"His experience as an educator was key, and his experience with charter schools in New Mexico is very impressive. The lack of experience running a school is something we thought through, and based on his experience and interview, I firmly believe he is ready to lead the school," Trujillo said. "The board will convene and plan a longer search for a permanent leader, and Chris will absolutely be a strong candidate."
Griffin, 66, announced his resignation last month.
"I'm old. Time to slow down with a little golf, a little mountain biking," he said.
"I'm thrilled the school is in a place to attract talent like this," said Griffin, who first started teaching in California in 1982 to support a music career. "You need that fresh energy to bring the school forward, and Chris has that."
Eide said he secured a $4.9 million grant from the Charter School Growth Fund, a Colorado-based nonprofit, during his first six months at Mission Achievement and Success to support the construction of three new schools over the next five years.
Turquoise Trail has been growing in recent years, bringing portable classrooms on campus last fall to accommodate new seventh and eighth grades. Trujillo said the school, which had about 500 K-6 students in 2017-18, plans to grow to reach 840 K-8 students in the next few years.
"I think it's important for good schools to grow and take in as many kids as possible," Eide said. "One thing that really attracted me to Turquoise Trail is we can bring kids in pre-K and have them through eighth grade. Then once they graduate, we shouldn't really have an excuse for them being behind."
