Faculty at Turquoise Trail Charter School took a vote to unionize recently under an effort that began when former Head Administrator Ray Griffin was still leading the school.
When the votes were cast last month, however, they came in 25-15 against forming a union with the National Education Association.
Turquoise Trail would have been the third state-chartered school — after Monte del Sol Charter School in Santa Fe and J. Paul Taylor Academy in Las Cruces — to form a collective bargaining unit, said Matt Pahl, executive director of advocacy group Public Charter Schools of New Mexico.
Monte del Sol Head Learner Robert Jessen said that school has had a union since 2010-11.
Betty Patterson, former president of NEA-New Mexico and a current staff member with the teachers union, said 90 percent of faculty at Turquoise Trail had expressed an interest in organizing during a drive that got underway before Griffin resigned in April.
Faculty members could not be reached for comment on the organizing effort or the vote. Patterson said she believed some of them might fear retaliation for speaking out.
Patterson and interim Head of School Chris Eide, who was hired in early May on a one-year contract, have an idea why the vote count came in heavily against forming a union.
A few days before the vote, Eide addressed the entire faculty about a fresh start.
"I told the staff my theory of schooling and collaboration and asked for a year," he said. "Then I said, "If you're still in the same place in a year, then let's have this conversation again and have a vote then."
Turquoise Trail, which serves 640 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, is one of about 50 state-chartered schools in New Mexico. Another 50 charter schools in the state are affiliated with a public school district.
"Charter schools only reach out when they have a problem, and Turquoise Trail really had a leader who wouldn't listen to educators," Patterson said, referring to Griffin.
"He did tell them that if they decided to try to get NEA representation, that he would resign," she added.
Griffin, 66, told a different story for his decision to resign. He said he already had been making plans to retire in Washington state, where he has a house, and had found a part-time job as an administrator of a small school district for next school year.
He admitted he had opposed unionization.
"My objection was based on the fact that union dues would eventually go to legislators voting to close charter schools," Griffin said. "I understand how that could be easily interpreted as, 'I don't want to work with a union,' but I had my own reasons for resigning."
