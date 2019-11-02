Just a year and a half after Turquoise Trail Charter School was embroiled in a bitter battle with the Santa Fe school board over a building it leases from the district, the school is in the midst of a significant on-site expansion.
The school, which now serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade, has been placing portable buildings on its campus on N.M. 14, south of Santa Fe, and plans to move its middle schoolers to those facilities from classrooms they have been using at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte off Jaguar Drive.
The move will eliminate a need to bus students back and forth between the Turquoise Trail campus and the Boys & Girls Club site — eight miles each way.
Turquoise Trail added seventh grade classes at the Boys & Girls Clubs in 2018-19, and began enrolling eighth graders this school year. It plans to serve about 800 K-8 students within a few years, up from about 500 K-6 kids in 2017-18.
When it comes to students, Turquoise Trail is having no trouble expanding. While students fill waiting lists, however, the big question for the school is how to pay for expanded facilities — and where to put them.
Its building lease with Santa Fe Public Schools is set to expire in 2021. In 2018, the school board announced it planned to retake the facility for its own students after the lease expired to help ease crowding at south-side district schools, and would consider allowing Turquoise Trail to move to another vacant school building.
The discussions on Turquoise Trail came as the board also was considering school closures. Following a public outcry, board members voted to shelve the plans.
On Saturday, board member Steven Carrillo, who is running in a contested race for his seat in Tuesday’s election, indicated the Turquoise Trail lease likely will be renewed in 2021. “My view is while we may need to make small changes to the lease as matter of course, they are great schools that serve our community well,” he said.
Turquoise Trail Principal Ray Griffin has already begun searching for ways to move his school forward. Without the capacity to raise money through a voter-approved and property-tax-funded general obligation bond, like a traditional public school district can do, Griffin said is considering creative solutions to find a more permanent middle school facility.
“It’s a lot harder than a school district getting a piece of land, winning a bond election and then building a $30 million school,” Griffin said. “Charter schools have to be more frugal by their nature. These large structural issues force Turquoise Trail to explore different partnerships.
“Ideally, we can work something out with the city or another organization to share some space.”
Griffin said Turquoise Trail pays Santa Fe Public Schools around $330,000 a year to lease its building for students in grades K-6.
It’s unclear how much the school has paid for use of space at the Boys & Girls Clubs site for its seventh and eighth graders.
“Our sites are empty during the day while kids are in school, just like schools are empty at night or in the summer,” said City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, who also works as chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs. “The fit worked really well.”
Griffin said Turquoise Trail’s governing board began considering the shift to a K-8 school following demand from parents who wanted their kids stay with the school a couple of years longer, citing limited options for students to attend a small, tuition-free middle school.
Santa Fe Public Schools has just two traditional middle schools, Milagro and Ortiz, and each serves between 500 and 600 students.
The district also has a handful of community schools, with students in grades K-8.
Other charter schools in Santa Fe — the Academy for Technology and the Classics, Monte del Sol Charter School and Tierra Encantada — all serve seventh and eighth graders, but admission is through a lottery system.
“On the south side, the problem continues to be that private school is too expensive and the large public junior high schools are not viewed as successful,” Griffin said. “We created this as a response to our parents wanting to have a choice to stay at our school.”
Cheron Ryan, a mother of two middle school students at Turquoise Trail, said, “My impression of the middle school in options in Santa Fe was, ‘Oh my God. I don’t even know what to do.’
“The busing didn’t bother us at all,” she said of Turquoise Trail’s off-site middle school classrooms. “We’re lucky to find a smaller-sized middle school that is public and free.”
Abeyta said the city has been talking about building a teen center on the city’s south side for more than a decade and the plan is finally gaining momentum. Last month, City Councilor Chris Rivera said he expects the $7 million project to be built in phases. Griffin and Abeyta both said they would like to discuss the possibility of housing a charter school inside the teen center.
“I would hate to see a large building like that empty during the day,” Abeyta said. “Looking at the populations of south-side schools, we need more space. I think we should start to reimagine how city facilities can be used to serve the community.”
