OHKAY OWINGEH — By many accounts, La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences should not open its doors for the 2023-24 school year.
The Public Education Commission, which oversees state-chartered schools, revoked La Tierra’s charter months ago — a decision upheld last week by Public Education Department officials. Even some former parents are in favor of the revocation.
But not everyone agrees La Tierra should halt operations. In a Tuesday night meeting, the school’s governing council voted to further appeal the charter revocation and file a motion to allow the school to remain open pending an appeals process.
“We’re going to give this one last push,” Council Secretary Delisha Gordon-Brown said during the meeting.
The impasse reached a critical point this week; La Tierra’s school year was scheduled to begin Thursday. But an update to the school’s website Wednesday points to the tenuous nature of the situation.
“At this time, we are unsure when or if the school will open for the 2023-24 school year,” the online announcement states.
Neither Governing Council President Brenda Atencio nor La Tierra Principal Patricia Herrera responded to requests for additional information on plans for the coming year.
Meanwhile, many La Tierra families are in a state of upheaval and frustration, uncertain of what school their child might attend days before the start of the school year and mourning what they see as the ongoing demise of a once-beloved alternative education option in the Española Valley.
“It feels like a major loss for not just my family but for our community because we did cherish that school, and we do need something like it,” said longtime La Tierra parent Forrest Verde Dudek.
What’s happened so far?
The situation at the school has been approaching a boiling point for months.
In April, the Public Education Commission voted to revoke the school’s charter, citing safety, academic, financial, and special education concerns and a failure to consult with Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, on whose land the school sits.
Without active charters, charter schools cannot operate. A prospective school closure plan was in place by June.
In an initial appeal, hearing officer Albert V. Gonzales and Deputy Secretary of Education Amanda DeBell upheld the Public Education Commission’s revocation, writing in a decision the panel’s revocation of La Tierra’s charter was “not arbitrary or capricious” and “supported by substantial evidence.”
In a statement, a group of former La Tierra families and community members said they “firmly believe” the Public Education Commission ruled correctly in revoking the school’s charter.
But the charter revocation is not the only problem La Tierra is facing. In June, the Public Education Department suspended the school’s finance board and seized control of its public school funds, citing a failure to submit an anticipated budget for the 2023-24 school year and the expected expiration of the school’s lease of Ohkay Owingeh property.
A site visit conducted in May by the department’s Charter Schools Division identified additional staffing and safety violations on school grounds, including students “left outside of the school, unattended by their teacher, in inclement weather, for up to 10-15 minutes.”
And a report compiled by the Albuquerque Area Indian Health Service questioned how the school was allowed to operate on tribal land at all, calling La Tierra “a disaster waiting to happen.”
What’s next for an appeal?
The school’s governing council can appeal the Public Education Commission’s decision again, bringing the case to district court. That’s what it decided to do Tuesday night.
During the governing council meeting, the four councilors present did not publicly discuss their reasoning behind the choice to appeal La Tierra’s revocation in district court much.
“I have no thoughts. I think I spoke everything I needed to in executive session, including any questions I had,” Atencio said just before the vote to proceed with the most recent appeal.
Atencio did not respond to The New Mexican‘s requests for more details on the board’s decision.
Meagan Muñoz, an attorney at Ortiz & Zamora, the law firm representing the school, explained during the meeting La Tierra will have to file a motion for a stay so it can remain open pending the appeal process.
“Our law firm will be working with the governing council and head learner to proceed as is appropriate,” Geno Zamora, another lawyer for the school, said in an interview Wednesday.
By late afternoon Wednesday, nothing related to La Tierra’s latest appeal had been filed, online court records show.
Public Education Commissioner Steven Carrillo of Santa Fe called the council’s apparent decision to move forward with an appeal “foolhardy” and a “frivolous” waste of taxpayer money.
What’s next for families?
Some families are mourning the potential loss of La Tierra, even while seeking alternatives for their students. Parent Melissa Salazar said that will be the case for her son, Eloy.
Salazar called La Tierra “the missing piece” to Eloy’s educational success, adding he thrived in his fourth grade classroom.
But as the uncertainty continued and private Montessori options in Santa Fe proved unfeasible, Salazar and her family decided to save some of the friendships Eloy made by sending him to Taos Academy, a charter school some other La Tierra students were planning to attend.
Though the school offers a hybrid schedule — requiring the family to make the commute to Taos just twice a week — Salazar said the change “is going to be a real hardship for us.”
“We’re going to have to figure out how to make that work; it’ll be an hour drive, an hour back,” she added.
Three of Dudek’s children attended La Tierra during the 2022-23 school year, although they left the school partway through the year.
This school year, Dudek said kids who will be starting third, fourth and sixth grades are considering options in the Española and Mesa Vista public school districts.
Where his children will end up this year remains “up in the air,” Dudek said.
Students at Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools returned to the classroom Monday. Classes at Española Public Schools begin Thursday and Friday.
Many former La Tierra families are organizing for the foundation of a new public Montessori school in the Española Valley, said Mateo Peixinho, another longtime La Tierra parent whose child, soon to be a ninth grader, aged out of the school last school year.
Peixinho said the school served his children well, allowing them to be successful at New Mexico School for the Arts and grow into adults. Though it appeared La Tierra might be shut down by the Public Education Commission’s decision, he said a public Montessori was still badly needed in the Española Valley.
“I really wanted this resource to be available for the community,” Peixinho said.
Currently, former La Tierra parents’ efforts to found a new school are in the “planning phase,” Salazar said. They’re gauging whether sufficient community support exists in the area to support a new public Montessori.
“Starting a school is a giant effort, and we really need a lot more people to join us,” Salazar said. “We can’t do it with just a few parents.”