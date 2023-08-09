OHKAY OWINGEH — By many accounts, La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences should not open its doors for the 2023-24 school year.

The Public Education Commission, which oversees state-chartered schools, revoked La Tierra’s charter months ago — a decision upheld last week by Public Education Department officials. Even some former parents are in favor of the revocation.

But not everyone agrees La Tierra should halt operations. In a Tuesday night meeting, the school’s governing council voted to further appeal the charter revocation and file a motion to allow the school to remain open pending an appeals process.

