OHKAY OWINGEH — Trouble continues at La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences: The school’s principal, Patricia Herrera, resigned this week, and its lease on Ohkay Owingeh land is set to expire at the end of this month, Public Education Department spokeswoman Kelly Pearce confirmed in an email Thursday.
The news comes after the charter school’s governing council voted Tuesday to further appeal the revocation of La Tierra’s charter, pursuing the case in district court and filing a motion to allow the school to remain open pending the appeals process.
As of Friday afternoon, no court documents had been filed in the school’s appeal, online court records show.
Members of La Tierra’s governing board did not respond to requests for comment on Herrera’s resignation or the end of the school’s lease.
The school has provided few public announcements regarding its plans for the 2023-24 school year.
A notice on the school’s website states “we are unsure when or if the school will open for the 2023-24 school year.” As of Friday afternoon, the school’s latest post on Facebook announced the school is “now enrolling” with information on its acceptance of new students for 2023-24.
The end of the school’s lease, meanwhile, has been approaching since May. In an initial appeal of La Tierra’s charter revocation, hearing officer Albert V. Gonzales and Deputy Secretary of Education Amanda DeBell upheld the revocation, noting in their decision the school’s lease with Ohkay Owingeh was terminated due to “failure to maintain its charter” and the school would be required to vacate the premises by Aug. 31.
The public charter school was founded in 2012 by Prairie Boulmier and former New Mexico state Rep. Roger Montoya.