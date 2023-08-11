OHKAY OWINGEH — Trouble continues at La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences: The school’s principal, Patricia Herrera, resigned this week, and its lease on Ohkay Owingeh land is set to expire at the end of this month, Public Education Department spokeswoman Kelly Pearce confirmed in an email Thursday.

The news comes after the charter school’s governing council voted Tuesday to further appeal the revocation of La Tierra’s charter, pursuing the case in district court and filing a motion to allow the school to remain open pending the appeals process.

As of Friday afternoon, no court documents had been filed in the school’s appeal, online court records show.

