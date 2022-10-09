Public Libraries are leading the way in engaging the community. They no longer are merely places filled with books — they are important centers for civic and community engagement.

One key takeaway from our collective experience of the coronavirus pandemic is that connection with community and each other is vital to contributing to a healthy community. According to Erik Kleinenberg, author of his 2018 book Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,  public libraries "provide vital social infrastructure and are essential not only for a neighborhood’s vitality but also for buffering all kinds of personal problems — including isolation and loneliness.”

In addition to providing access to lifelong learning, freedom of information, and access to technology, Santa Fe Public Libraries offers programs and welcoming public spaces that allow for connecting with one another and they serve everyone. Our library programs, services and spaces help foster personal growth, contribute to health and well-being, reduce crime and contribute to the economic and educational growth in neighborhoods and communities.

Maria Sanchez-Tucker is the community services director for the city of Santa Fe.

