The New Mexico Public Education Department is bidding farewell to three top officials.
Former Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment, who oversaw curriculum and instruction at the agency, started working Tuesday as director of the Legislative Education Study Committee. John Sena, the Public Education Department’s policy director, will join her as deputy director of the committee in mid-June.
As top committee staffers, both will be involved with crafting legislation and directing policy analysis for an influential group of education-focused state lawmakers, including 10 voting members.
Warniment replaces Rachel Gudgel, who resigned as director of the legislative committee last year over allegations of workplace misconduct.
Meanwhile, Public Education Deputy Secretary Katarina Sandoval, who oversees academic engagement and student success, plans to leave her post to work as the new chief operations officer for the city of Albuquerque, the state agency confirmed Tuesday.
The city did not provide details about Sandoval’s new position Tuesday night, and she was unavailable for an interview.
“Secretary [Kurt] Steinhaus is grateful to all three for their work over the past 3½ years at PED and wishes them all the best in their new positions,” Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson wrote in an email Tuesday. “He is using their departures as an opportunity to update the PED organization chart.”
Robinson added: “While those details are still being worked out, we feel very confident that we have good, experienced people who are ready and willing to step up into new leadership roles.”
As Sena, Warniment and Sandoval prepare to settle into new jobs, the education department also is working to fill numerous other vacancies. Robinson said more than 70 of its 322 positions are open.
Ten people were recently hired, Robinson said. But the department’s vacancy rate remains at 22.36 percent, slightly lower than the early June 2021 vacancy rate of 22.5 percent. The number of full-time positions in the department has increased by 29 in that time.
The leadership structure of the department consists of three deputy secretaries overseen by Steinhaus, who was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last summer following the resignation of former Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, who left the job after two years.
The third deputy secretary is Vickie Bannerman, who oversees several divisions and recent education laws, such as the Black Education Act and the Indian Education Act.
Warniment and Sena said they were not worried about leaving gaps in leadership at the Public Education Department.
“I feel like we have set up a pretty strong transition plan for them,” Warniment said.
Warniment said Sena was hired by the legislative committee recently out of a pool of five candidates and stood out because of his interests in professional development and transparency.
“I’m excited for the new opportunity and looking forward to supporting education from a slightly different role,” Sena said Tuesday.
He joined the Public Education Department in 2019 and previously worked at the Legislative Education Study Committee as a policy analyst. In his current position, he largely oversees the department’s rule-making process — including a recent overhaul of statewide social studies standards.
The Legislative Education Study Committee’s former acting director, Vanessa Hawker, who previously served as deputy director under Gudgel, later this summer will become the new executive director of New Mexico Independent Community Colleges — an organization that lobbies for community college funding — she confirmed in an interview Tuesday.