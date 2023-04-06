ABOVE: Tara Hughes, a pre-K teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center, celebrates Wednesday as a group of her students approach her to congratulate Hughes on receiving the Golden Apple Award. The award is given annually to outstanding educators. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican TOP: Michelle Sanchez, a teacher at Pojoaque Intermediate School, speaks with students Thursday morning after receiving a Golden Apple Award in the school gym. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Third grade teacher Michelle Armijo is embraced by her students after an announcement Thursday that she won a Golden Apple Award for her work at Piñon Elementary School during an assembly. “Everything she does is for the students,” Piñon Principal Danielle Aagaard-Sais said.
From left, Adilenne Mendez, Jacobo Villarreal-Aparicio, Aaron Castillo and Lyla Branch decorate a banner with paint-covered apples to celebrate their pre-K teacher Tara Hughes receiving the Golden Apple Award at Nye Early Childhood Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Michelle Sanchez, a teacher at Pojoaque Intermediate School, shares a hug with her mother, Mary Lucero, after being presented with a Golden Apple Award on Thursday in the school's gymnasium.
When Pam Powers calls school principals, she asks them a question: “Can you keep a secret?”
As executive director of the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, Powers gets to deliver the happy — but confidential — news that a teacher at their school has won a Golden Apple Award, an honor bestowed on seven outstanding teachers across the state each year.
This year, three of the seven teach in area classrooms: Tara Hughes, a special education pre-K teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center; third grade teacher Michelle Armijo at Piñon Elementary School; and fifth grade teacher Michelle Sanchez at Pojoaque Intermediate School.
In addition to official recognition during a ceremony this fall, each of the seven recipients are granted a $1,500 cash award and a $2,500 stipend to make their dream professional development program a reality.
Winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, Powers said. From the 200 teachers nominated this year by school staff, parents, students and community members, 70 submitted applications for consideration. From that pool, the Golden Apple organization selects 15 finalists for school site visits, complete with classroom observation and interviews with school administrators, parents, students and colleagues, which narrows the group to the final seven.
Tara Hughes
A symphony of thuds punctuated Hughes’ award announcement at Nye Early Childhood Center Wednesday afternoon.
Her class of 4- and 5-year-old preschoolers enthusiastically stamped a banner — complete with two colors of glitter and calligraphy that said, “Ms. Tara is golden to the core” — with apples, sliced in half and dipped in gold paint.
For Hughes, the Golden Apple Award reaffirms New Mexico’s commitment to celebrating early childhood education and recognizing its importance in the lives of the state’s youngest citizens.
“It’s really uplifting and elevating to know that early childhood is being recognized,” Hughes said.
Hughes also was honored as this year’s New Mexico Teacher of the Year and is among 10 finalists for the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year award. She’s headed to Washington, D.C., in a few weeks for a reception at the White House honoring the nation’s top teachers.
“There’s so many amazing educators in this state,” Hughes said. “I’m really honored to be able to represent what is happening in the state of New Mexico and the amazing education that teachers are putting into their classrooms.”
As for her professional development dream, Hughes and Nye Principal Brittany Behenna Griffith — who won her own Golden Apple Award in 2019 — are hoping to go to Italy, to learn the Reggio Emilia educational philosophy from its country of origin.
Michelle Sanchez
It’s hard to be a teacher and a learner at the same time. But Sanchez manages to do both: While teaching a fifth grade class math and science at Pojoaque Intermediate School, she’s earning her Ph.D. in mathematics.
“ ‘No’ is not in her vocabulary,” Pojoaque Intermediate School Principal Teri Vaisa said of Sanchez. “She’ll do whatever you ask. She’ll rise to the occasion. She will just start doing whatever is needed around the school.”
Sanchez’s determination founded the school’s mathematics lab — a dedicated space for math education — which is now drawing visitors from neighboring districts interested in implementing similar programs. She’s a reliable school leader, and her students love her tricks for successful mental math.
Her accomplishments were outlined and lauded by district and Golden Apple Foundation officials said as they announced Sanchez’s award in the school’s gym.
Student Anjolie Gallegos said she was very happy about Sanchez’s success.
“She definitely does deserve to win this,” she said.
Sanchez, meanwhile, dedicated the award to her students.
“To my kiddos, thank you for being you, and thank you for going on this journey with me,” she said.
Michelle Armijo
Administrators summoned students, teachers and staff at Piñon Elementary School to the gym Thursday afternoon for an assembly about testing. Or so they thought.
“We are actually here for a different reason. This is a surprise. One of the teachers at our school won the Golden Apple teaching award this year,” announced Piñon Principal Danielle Aagaard-Sais to a room full of cheering children.
Aagaard-Sais described Armijo as a reliable problem-solver and a team player — the kind of teacher who always works to get input from her team of colleagues, educational assistants, administrators and volunteers. And, of course, Armijo’s focus never strays far from her crew of third graders.
“Everything she does is for the students,” Aagaard-Sais said.
For Armijo, the testing-assembly-turned-award-ceremony — complete with family members and district officials jumping out of a nearby gym storage closet — was a shock and an honor. She thanked her team and her students for their support.
“You guys are our real superheroes,” Armijo said to the kids in the room. “When us old people are no longer here, you guys are going to be the ones running this school, running our hospitals, running this world. We just want to make your guys’ lives amazing.”
At the end of the ceremony, Armijo’s students surrounded her in a group hug and started to sing an a cappella rendition of “You Are My Sunshine.” The sounds echoed happily through the halls of Piñon Elementary.