When Pam Powers calls school principals, she asks them a question: “Can you keep a secret?”

As executive director of the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, Powers gets to deliver the happy — but confidential — news that a teacher at their school has won a Golden Apple Award, an honor bestowed on seven outstanding teachers across the state each year.

This year, three of the seven teach in area classrooms: Tara Hughes, a special education pre-K teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center; third grade teacher Michelle Armijo at Piñon Elementary School; and fifth grade teacher Michelle Sanchez at Pojoaque Intermediate School.