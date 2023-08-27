Jesse Griffith’s classroom at the Academy for Technology and the Classics may look like a traditional computer lab, with rows of tables bearing two computers each.

But Griffith said his classes in film and video production, yearbook, computer-assisted art and e-sports are settings for experimentation and play in the digital world.

“Being a good teacher is just being a good coach — just kind of coaching them up and then give them pats on that back when they need it,” Griffith said.

