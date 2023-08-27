Jesse Griffith’s classroom at the Academy for Technology and the Classics may look like a traditional computer lab, with rows of tables bearing two computers each.
But Griffith said his classes in film and video production, yearbook, computer-assisted art and e-sports are settings for experimentation and play in the digital world.
“Being a good teacher is just being a good coach — just kind of coaching them up and then give them pats on that back when they need it,” Griffith said.
Eighth grader Ayva Vigil got some of this coaching last week as she learned to piece together stock footage on Adobe’s Premiere Pro video editing software in Griffith’s class. The teacher offered her recommendations — explaining how those few extra seconds of footage before the director yells “action” aid in transitions between scenes — and eventually dubbed Ayva a “transition master.”
This school year, Griffith’s film and media classes, among other career-technical pathways at ATC, are going to get an innovative boost. The Santa Fe Public Schools-chartered college prep school is one of three in the city selected to receive $200,000 in “innovation zone” grant funding from the state Public Education Department.
At schools across the state, these innovation zone dollars will be dedicated to making high school more relevant through college and career pathways and expanding supports for students as they approach adulthood, Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a news release announcing the funded schools.
At ATC, the grant funding will be devoted to integrating work-based learning, dual-credit courses and capstone projects into students’ high school experience, empowering them to succeed after graduation, said Principal Jason Morgan.
“Applying for innovation zones funding for us, I think, has a lot to do with taking our mission to that next level and creating these opportunities for students,” Morgan said.
So what is an innovation zone? Despite its name, innovation zones aren’t about changing the infrastructure of a school. Rather, the establishment of such projects is about implementing programs, resources and curricula to better prepare high schoolers for whatever their future might hold, said Alvin Warren, vice president of career pathways and advocacy at the LANL Foundation and one of the advocates involved in the public-private effort.
“Innovation zones are fundamentally about changing the way we do high school in New Mexico,” Warren said.
He continued, “The intent is to make high schools places that are engaging, that are relevant, that really truly prepare young people for college, career and for civic life.”
In conjunction with ongoing efforts — like the implementation of the community schools model and social-emotional learning — in schools across the state, innovation zones are intended to tackle some of New Mexico’s toughest challenges in secondary education, namely high rates of chronic absenteeism and larger-than-average numbers of young adults neither working nor in school.
To make that kind of transformational change, Warren said, innovation zones operate off of four central elements:
- Meaningful and relevant instruction, grounded in community needs and wants.
- Personalized support for students, including the integration of social-emotional learning into school operation.
- Graduate profiles describing the knowledge, skills and abilities students should have upon graduation.
- Capstone projects to demonstrate students’ learning.
This year marks the second round of innovation zone grants, following a pilot program last year. Early research shows the funding did assist schools in implementing the four key components of innovation zones, Warren said.
But the definitive answer on whether innovation zones work — whether school feels more meaningful and engaging to students — remains a few years away, as schools put their programs into practice and data, including graduation rates and the results of student surveys, trickles in.
“The kind of litmus test for us is: Do the students themselves say the experience is different? Because if we do all of these things and the student experience doesn’t improve, then we can’t call that success,” Warren said.
The funding to continue these big changes comes from a $40 million line item in House Bill 2, the state budget bill passed during the 2023 legislative session. Of that $40 million, $11.4 million will be dedicated to supporting innovation zones across 47 school sites.
Three Santa Fe secondary schools will receive a piece of that $11.4 million.
At Monte del Sol Charter School, the $200,000 grant will support the school’s well-established mentorship and capstone project programs, as well as generate new arts offerings, work-based learning opportunities and a graduate profile, said the school’s Head Learner, Zoë Nelsen.
Following the passage of House Bill 198 earlier this year — which allowed state career-technical education money to extend to New Mexico schools funded by the federal Bureau of Indian Education — Santa Fe Indian School also will implement an innovation zone.
Meanwhile at ATC, $200,000 in state innovation zone funding will bolster career-technical education pathways in computer science, media arts, engineering and cybersecurity, Morgan said, with each pathway consisting of about three years of study, with dual-credit courses, internships, work-based learning opportunities and capstone projects sprinkled throughout.
The school will spend much of the fall planning and preparing for the innovation zone transformation, with programming in place by the spring semester, the principal said.
Morgan anticipated about $100,000 would go toward paying students for participation in internships, while $50,000 each would go to teacher stipends for coordinating programing and advising students, and for new equipment — like new cameras for Griffith’s classroom or robotics kits for engineering students.
“You don’t leave money on the table. If there’s money available for kids and teachers to do their thing and do it well, then go get it,” Morgan said.
Back in his classroom, Griffith is preparing to shift his film class into a career-technical education model, growing it into a practical pathway for students interested in pursuing careers in film and media, particularly as New Mexico’s film industry grows.
“Career-wise, I mean the movie industry is just moving as fast as possible,” Griffith said.
Although he’s already integrating industry skills and new technology into his classroom — his first unit this year is on copyright and trademark, and he’ll follow it up with teaching his students how to train artificial intelligence — Griffith has plenty of ideas for collaboration.
He said he’s hopeful to get dual-credit courses set up by the spring semester in collaboration Santa Fe Community College’s film program, and to get his students inside nearby studios and the Institute of American Indian Arts’ Digital Dome.
“It’s just a matter of trying to figure out where those connections are and kind of pushing these kids for career-focused instruction,” Griffith said.