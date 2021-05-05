At least three students from two Santa Fe schools have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.
A Kearny Elementary School student is self-isolating at home after testing positive for the virus Monday. The student was last on campus April 26, according to an email school officials sent to parents on Wednesday.
Staff who came into contact with the student and the student's classmates have been notified that they should quarantine and get tested for the virus if they haven't been fully vaccinated.
Two students at Capital High School have also become infected with the virus. One tested positive on Monday and another on Friday, according to a news release from Santa Fe Public Schools.
The Capital High student who tested positive last week had not been on campus since April 22. The student's close contacts were not required to quarantine because more than 10 days had passed since the student had interacted with classmates and staff.
The other Capital High student was on campus Saturday. People who have come into contact with that student have been notified that they should quarantine and get tested for the virus if they haven't been fully vaccinated.
Capital High will pause its baseball program for 10 days because of this exposure, according to the release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.