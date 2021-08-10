Santa Fe Public Schools on Tuesday announced five newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus: three students at Capital High School, one at Gonzales Community School and an employee at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, a district-chartered middle and high school.
Late Monday, the district said a Santa Fe High School student also had tested positive for the virus, which has been surging throughout the state with the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
The district has had nine confirmed cases since staff returned to buildings last week — although, contact tracing efforts show it is unlikely any of them were contracted on campus, the district said. Classrooms opened to students for the new year Friday. The number of cases in the district could rise as it begins surveillance testing this week of unvaccinated staff members.
The district is still compiling information about unvaccinated students who participate in after-school activities. Those students can volunteer for weekly testing.
One staff member at Tesuque Elementary School and another at Amy Biehl Community School tested positive Aug. 4, two days before students returned. The Amy Biehl employee was on campus that day but did not come into contact with anyone there, the district said.
The district reported a staff member at Ortiz Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus Aug. 2 but was not on campus while contagious.
The Santa Fe High student tested positive Sunday, the district said, while the three Capital High students tested positive Saturday and the Gonzales student received confirmation of a case Monday. Each of them attended classes Friday.
All infected staff and students are isolating, under the state's public health guidelines, and everyone who has come into close contact with them have been notified of the possible exposure, the district said. It will keep names of those with infections confidential.
"We appreciate the public’s interest in coronavirus cases in the public schools," spokesman Cody Dynarski wrote in an email. "But we must place safeguarding confidentiality at the forefront. Providing detailed information, beyond the school site and whether staff or student, could identify the individual(s) who tested positive."
Students and staff who are vaccinated and remain asymptomatic are not required to quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tests positive.
The New Mexico Public Education Department is monitoring rapid responses to reports of coronavirus cases in schools. All cases at a school on a single day qualify as one response, the department said. If the state must respond to infections at a school four or more times within 14 days, the school will be required to close for two weeks.
As of Monday, 11 schools across New Mexico were on the state's rapid response watchlist with at least two responses — though none were in Santa Fe County.
It remains unclear whether schools forced to shut down due to COVID-19 cases will shift to a remote learning model.
Judy Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Public Education Department, wrote in an email, "The PED is working with the Governor’s office to determine if, or how, the latest public health order affects return to remote instruction for schools with four rapid responses in 14 days."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.