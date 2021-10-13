A shooting threat prompted a lockdown at Monte del Sol Charter School on Wednesday afternoon.
Administrators at the school called the Santa Fe Police Department around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a message threatening a shooting was found written in a boys bathroom stall, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
The school's head learner, Zoë Nelsen, said students were sent home under police supervision around 1:30 p.m. Parents were contacted via text and robocall when the lockdown went into place.
There were no suspects related to the threat, which remains under investigation, Joye said, adding police will do extra patrols near the school on Walking Rain Road in coming days.
"We will be, and have been in the area, cruising through and making sure everyone's OK," Joye said.
Nelsen said students will begin class Thursday morning in their home adviser groups, and counseling services are available for students.
