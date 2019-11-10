Four pieces in the Sunday, Oct. 13, issue of The New Mexican, underscore the critical problems that currently confront public education in our community and state: declining enrollment and uneven distribution of students in the Santa Fe Public Schools (“SFPS math problem,” Oct. 13) an article by Dillon Mullan; shortcomings in funding, programming and Public Education Department oversight (“Welcome education Secretary-designate Stewart,” My View, Oct. 13) an op-ed by Patricia Jiménez-Latham; a plea from our lieutenant governor to significantly increase state funding for after-school programs (“After-school programs get positive results,” My View, Oct. 13), an op-ed piece by Lt. Gov. Howie Morales); and increasing college enrollment rates of gifted students (“A wise investment for our children and future,” My View, Oct. 13), an op-ed piece by Geoffrey Moon.
As a retired educator with 35 years of experience — eight years in Socorro Consolidated Schools as a teacher and school counselor, and 27 years in the Dallas Independent School District as a curriculum writer, program evaluator, high school dean of instruction, high school principal, executive director of testing and area superintendent — I am familiar with these problems and what remedies have and have not worked.
Unfortunately, declining enrollment and aging facilities are growing problems in much of the country, and school closings and attendance boundary changes can cause turmoil in any community. Alternatives include the establishment of special adjunct programs, such as enriched fine arts, intensive bilingual education and English-as-second language newcomer centers for newly arrived immigrant students, districtwide centers for hearing impaired, visually impaired and severely handicapped special education students, and Montessori and talented and gifted academies at these low-enrollment campuses.
Students could apply for a transfer based on preestablished criteria, such as ethnic and socio-economic enrollment quotas that match districtwide demographics. For this to be feasible for all households, the district must absorb the extra expense of busing these students from their home schools, but that may be more prudent than dealing with community blowback from the less desirable options.
I fully support the initiatives proposed by Jimenez-Latham of the Transform Education New Mexico Coalition, Morales, Moon of the New Mexico Association for the Gifted and Lujan Grisham in her bold, educational “moonshot.”
It is unacceptable that so many of our public school students, especially those from minority and/or low income families, are performing so poorly. Our Legislature must take steps to provide sufficient funding to local school districts and to the Public Education Department so that underperforming schools can receive such services as language arts and mathematics demonstration teachers to profile students and provide strategies and techniques for improving their reading, writing and math proficiencies; provide model lessons for teachers needing assistance; and provide additional support to individual students in areas of deficiency.
Lastly, undergirding this whole problem is the chronic shortage of properly trained and certified teachers. The sad fact is that university students in our state and across the nation are choosing more lucrative career paths than teaching. Raising teacher pay is a step in the right direction, but that won’t solve the problem.
Lujan Grisham’s initiative to pay the tuition fees of all eligible in-state college students holds promise for a major breakthrough in solving this problem. Local districts could build on this grow your own concept by paying middle and high school teachers a generous stipend for sponsoring a viable future teachers club on their campus and networking these groups with area post-secondary institutions offering teacher certification programs.
Yes, the educational challenges we face are daunting. Putting an American on the moon in 1961 was daunting to everyone, except to President John Kennedy.
Edward R. Baca is a native New Mexican and a retired public school administrator who resides in Eldorado.
