People enjoy watching and participating in a range of leisure activities. Some folks’ game is basketball. Many enjoy visual and performing arts. But for a growing segment of students in Santa Fe Public Schools, the name of the game is math.
For the last three years, SFPS Services for Advanced Academics and Gifted Education has partnered with MathAmigos, a local math education advocacy and teacher support organization, to discover and develop students’ math talents through participation in math competitions. Last year, more than 160 SFPS students in grades 3 through 8 competed in Math Olympiads, and over 50 participated in SA2GE’s first Invitational Math Wrangle — a group mathematics debate.
Each school year, Math Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools mounts a five-part individual international math competition. One 30-minute contest with five hard problems is published by MOEMS each month from November through March. Since the district began its involvement in 2018 with 41 students on two in-person teams, participation has grown to six online teams composed of students from 14 schools. And participation makes a difference.
With increased participation, the number of students performing above average has increased, but the more important change may have to do with their attitude toward math. A majority of the 92 students who participated in a survey after the 2022-23 season expressed positive feelings about “hard problems,” and about two-thirds reported positive changes to the ways they felt about and approached difficult math.
Elementary students reported they felt challenged, had fun and cared more about the hard math problems. They wrote that they had grown in their confidence, comfort, concentration and determination. Some wrote they had learned to use better strategies, find patterns and think creatively rather than assume they should already have answers. One remarked, the problems “are very challenging, but once you find the pattern or the secret to the problem it becomes really easy which makes me happy.”
Most middle school students expressed positive feelings about hard problems in math olympiads, describing how they were taken “out of their comfort zone” and learned to perform well under pressure. Even some who don’t love hard problems wrote they felt positive about how they changed through the contest. One wrote of how flexible problem solving grew through the practice process — having heard peers talk about different approaches, the student reported, “I look outside of the box. For example, I look at the problem and answer it in different ways then which ever one fits best is my answer.”
Over the years, participants have asked for more in-person activities. In response, MathAmigos helped Advanced Academics and Gifted Education mount its first Invitational Math Wrangle, a math debate where student teams prepared and then presented solutions to an audience.
At the spring event, 58 students from 12 district schools from across Santa Fe participated. Of the teachers, parents and students who responded to a survey after the event, almost all reported they were very likely to participate in the coming year. While parents noted students’ enjoyment at working together, writing, “the students looked so happy throughout,” students described how the event helped them gain confidence, with one writing the wrangle, “only solidified that I truly love math.”
In the coming year, Math-
Amigos and Advanced Academics and Gifted Eduation hope to increase the number of students participating in math olympiad events and mount a total of three wrangles. Interested students should contact their school’s gifted education teacher about participation.
Geoffrey Moon coordinates programming for Santa Fe Public Schools’ Services for Advanced Academics and Gifted Education. He has been an educator for more than 20 years and has had two children attend Santa Fe Public Schools.
James Taylor is a founding member of MathAmigos (mathamigos.org), founded in 2017, providing district teachers with tools, techniques, and experiences and helping students to find joy and motivation in the study of math. He has been teaching in K-12 schools in Northern New Mexico for 29 years.