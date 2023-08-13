People enjoy watching and participating in a range of leisure activities. Some folks’ game is basketball. Many enjoy visual and performing arts. But for a growing segment of students in Santa Fe Public Schools, the name of the game is math.

For the last three years, SFPS Services for Advanced Academics and Gifted Education has partnered with MathAmigos, a local math education advocacy and teacher support organization, to discover and develop students’ math talents through participation in math competitions. Last year, more than 160 SFPS students in grades 3 through 8 competed in Math Olympiads, and over 50 participated in SA2GE’s first Invitational Math Wrangle — a group mathematics debate.

Each school year, Math Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools mounts a five-part individual international math competition. One 30-minute contest with five hard problems is published by MOEMS each month from November through March. Since the district began its involvement in 2018 with 41 students on two in-person teams, participation has grown to six online teams composed of students from 14 schools. And participation makes a difference.

Geoffrey Moon coordinates programming for Santa Fe Public Schools’ Services for Advanced Academics and Gifted Education. He has been an educator for more than 20 years and has had two children attend Santa Fe Public Schools.

James Taylor is a founding member of MathAmigos (mathamigos.org), founded in 2017, providing district teachers with tools, techniques, and experiences and helping students to find joy and motivation in the study of math. He has been teaching in K-12 schools in Northern New Mexico for 29 years.

