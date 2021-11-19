Ten COVID-19 cases at Piñon Elementary School — eight of which are believed to have originated on campus — have prompted the quarantine of
20 staff members and students, a Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman said Friday.
The district said the cases do not stem from a single classroom.
In all, 33 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district between Monday and Friday.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows two students at Piñon tested positive Monday. One of those cases was shown to have originated on campus.
Last week, the school of more than 500 students south of Rodeo Road counted four cases among students, none of which was shown to have originated on campus, according to district contact tracing.
A staff member at the school tested positive for the virus Wednesday, but the infection did not appear to be contracted on campus, according to district contact tracing. The district said the case was not identified through mandatory weekly tests for unvaccinated staff but will not say whether the staff member was a teacher.
The district is not releasing the vaccination status of staff members.
Three students at Capital High School tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including one who may have caught the virus on campus, according to district contact tracing.
Of three students who tested positive at Tesuque Elementary School this week, two are believed to have been contracted the virus on campus. Three students tested positive at El Dorado Community School, one on campus.
Two students each at Ortiz Middle School, El Camino Real Academy, Amy Biehl Community School, Aspen Community School and Nina Otero Community School also tested positive this week.
Another case was identified at César Chávez Elementary School.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez announced Wednesday the district would conduct learning remotely Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break in an apparent attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
School will still be in person Monday.
The district is hosting another vaccine clinic Saturday at Desert Sage Academy. During a school board meeting Thursday, Chavez said there were 400 available slots for students ages 5 to 11 to get their first Pfizer shot.
