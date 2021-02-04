The Santa Fe school board’s virtual meeting scheduled Thursday evening, when the superintendent was expected to unveil plans for campuses to reopen this month, was postponed until 5:30 p.m. Monday due to technical problems with the district’s website.
Cody Dynarski, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools, said the website went offline Thursday afternoon, which prevented the district from broadcasting the school board meeting. SchoolMessenger, a company that hosts the district’s website, was experiencing a nationwide outage that was affecting other sites as well, he added.
The board had hoped to get the site back online and hold the meeting but decided just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday to reschedule it.
Superintendent Veronica García will present the board with a plan for reopening schools Feb. 22 using a hybrid model, in which many students would continue to learn remotely, while alternating small groups of students would receive lessons on campus two days a week and learn remotely for three days a week.
The model has been approved by the state Public Education Department. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Jan. 26 all K-12 public and charter schools could open starting Feb. 8. But many districts were not prepared to open so soon, in particular because public middle and high schools statewide have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
While many teachers have expressed optimism about returning to their classrooms, some have raised safety concerns and have expressed disappointment with the state Department of Health’s decision to delay coronavirus vaccinations for teachers. Many have said inoculating teachers would help accelerate school openings.
García said the size of the district’s reentry plan will be determined by the number of teachers and support staff members who volunteer to return to the classroom. Administrators at each school have been gauging interest.
