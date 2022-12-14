Veronica Vigil, an assistant principal at César Chávez Elementary School, has been selected to serve as the next principal of Sweeney Elementary School.

Santa Fe Public Schools announced in a news release Wednesday that Vigil will take over the position Jan. 3 from current Sweeney Principal Dolores Montaño-Peña, who will return to the classroom as a teacher at Desert Sage Academy. 

"I am honored to serve as Sweeney's instructional leader and will promote community with staff and families," Vigil said in a statement.

