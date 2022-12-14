Veronica Vigil, an assistant principal at César Chávez Elementary School, has been selected to serve as the next principal of Sweeney Elementary School.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced in a news release Wednesday that Vigil will take over the position Jan. 3 from current Sweeney Principal Dolores Montaño-Peña, who will return to the classroom as a teacher at Desert Sage Academy.
"I am honored to serve as Sweeney's instructional leader and will promote community with staff and families," Vigil said in a statement.
She has been working in New Mexico schools for more than a decade. From 2009-20, she served as an instructional coach and English language development team coordinator at Rio Rancho Public Schools. She then moved to Christine Duncan Heritage Academy in Albuquerque, where she held positions as dean of K-8 students from 2020-21 and director of curriculum and instruction from 2021-22.
She joined Santa Fe Public Schools in July.
“Veronica Vigil has truly shined as assistant principal at César Chavez Elementary School," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a news release. "We are delighted to welcome her to Sweeney, where her educational expertise … will be a wonderful benefit to staff, students and the school community.”
When announcing her career change, Montaño-Peña said her decision to return to teaching required time and soul-searching. She thanked Sweeney families for allowing her to serve them and their children.
“We thank Dolores Montaño-Peña for her contributions and commitment to Sweeney’s success. We are fortunate to welcome her to Desert Sage Academy,” Chavez said.