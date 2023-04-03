Attorneys Steven Forsberg, left, and Benjamin Lammons, center, sit before students at Northern New Mexico College and answer questions Monday after giving oral arguments before the New Mexico Supreme Court. The special event was part of a high court program meant to further civics education.
Carlos Miller, a Taos High School junior, asks a question of the high court justices Monday during the special presentation. Miller asked what happens when a writ of mandamus is ignored, a process pertinent to the Yazzie/Martinez education decision. "I knew they probably wouldn't respond if I asked about a specific case, so I tried asking in a different way. ... It was just cool to see how they respond and how they interact with people that aren't lawyers," he said.
New Mexico State Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, left, speaks during oral arguments Monday at Northern New Mexico College. Bacon said the special event gives students an “opportunity to witness our judicial process in action.”
State Supreme Court justices listen to attorney Benjamin Lammons during oral arguments of a criminal case Monday in front of an audience of high school students at Northern New Mexico College as part of a civics education program.
ESPAÑOLA — The five justices of the state Supreme Court are used to doling out tough questions; they frequently interrupt attorneys arguing before them to ask about case law, relevant circumstances and other legal issues.
But during Monday’s special presentation of oral arguments before the court at Northern New Mexico College, the justices themselves answered questions.
The Supreme Court’s Rule of Law Program, now in its third year, furthers civics education by offering students an “opportunity to witness our judicial process in action,” Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said to an audience of about 225 students and educators from Northern New Mexico.
The students watched as the court heard oral arguments in the criminal case of Eric King, who contended illegal drug evidence found after Farmington Police Department officers impounded his vehicle and subjected it to drug-sniffing dogs should not have been presented to jurors during trial.
After affirming a lower court’s decision allowing the evidence, the justices responded to questions from students and school employees.
And they fielded some toughies.
Carlos Miller, a junior at Taos High School, asked the justices what happens when a Supreme Court writ of mandamus, an order requiring a lower government official or office fulfill its official duties, goes ignored.
Miller later said he was seeking to learn how the court might be able to act in connection with the landmark Yazzie/Martinez court decision, in which a state district judge identified populations to whom the state failed to provide adequate education.
“I knew they probably wouldn’t respond if I asked about a specific case, so I tried asking in a different way. ... It was just cool to see how they respond and how they interact with people that aren’t lawyers,” he said.
Bacon answered that in such a case, the court would issue an order to “show cause” — essentially an opportunity for the official to explain his or her actions at a hearing. After that, the court can hold the party in contempt of court, which can result in suspension or disbarment for attorneys, removal from the bench for judges, fines or jail time.
Miller said he was satisfied with the response, in part because it demonstrated something to him and his fellow students: the legal system isn’t always a black-and-white process.
Camil Valdez Garduño, a Northern New Mexico College custodian, asked the justices two questions: Why did they get rid of the death penalty, and why are some people accused of serious crimes — including rape and murder — released from jail prior to trial?
The decision to remove the death penalty in New Mexico was a legislative — not judicial — decision, Bacon responded.
However, she said the rationale behind pretrial release — an issue that has bedeviled prosecutors, defense attorneys, the public and legislators — involved a much more complicated answer.
“Everyone is entitled to a presumption [of innocence]; if you’re charged or accused — unless and until you are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury of your peers — you are presumed innocent,” said Justice Michael Vigil.
Under New Mexico’s current system, judges may order pretrial detention for accused individuals who are dangerous or a flight risk, Vigil added, but they aren’t guilty until after being found so by a jury.
Valdez Garduño said she’s still a little confused about that policy decision, based on the ways the criminal legal system has affected her friends and family members.
“I don’t get why,” she said in an interview. “I’ve seen that judges let them out. It wasn’t the prosecutor; it was the judge that decides to let you out.”
Another student questioned whether the justices’ emotions affect their decisions; an educator asked how the justices choose which of the approximately 650 cases they receive each year to review. Still more inquired about the particulars of the Eric King case before the court that day.
The presentation offered students a glimpse of how the law affects New Mexicans’ everyday lives, said Victor Coronado, a social studies teacher at Mesa Vista High School in Ojo Caliente.
“The constitution is this big document, and it has all these rules and regulations. Now they get to see what it means in practice,” he said. “A normal person went through this trial and went through all of the appeals, and it shows how the law treats regular people.”