ESPAÑOLA — The five justices of the state Supreme Court are used to doling out tough questions; they frequently interrupt attorneys arguing before them to ask about case law, relevant circumstances and other legal issues.

But during Monday’s special presentation of oral arguments before the court at Northern New Mexico College, the justices themselves answered questions.

The Supreme Court’s Rule of Law Program, now in its third year, furthers civics education by offering students an “opportunity to witness our judicial process in action,” Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said to an audience of about 225 students and educators from Northern New Mexico.

Carlos Miller, a Taos High School junior, asks a question of the high court justices Monday during the special presentation. Miller asked what happens when a writ of mandamus is ignored, a process pertinent to the Yazzie/Martinez education decision. "I knew they probably wouldn't respond if I asked about a specific case, so I tried asking in a different way. ... It was just cool to see how they respond and how they interact with people that aren't lawyers," he said.
State Supreme Court justices listen to attorney Benjamin Lammons during oral arguments of a criminal case Monday in front of an audience of high school students at Northern New Mexico College as part of a civics education program.