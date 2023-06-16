The three soon-to-be high school seniors imagined Wednesday what life might be like as Santa Fe's newest real estate moguls.

Sophia Wiker, Sandra Almanza and Jorge Rios, students in Melody Lopez's summer financial literacy course at Capital High School, hammered out a plan for the Golden Key Real Estate Company — a fictional business with imagined downtown office space and a business proposal watermarked with the firm's nominal gold key.

The students crafted a mission statement, researched the city's real estate market and factored in fixed business expenses to ensure a viable business model.