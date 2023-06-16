The three soon-to-be high school seniors imagined Wednesday what life might be like as Santa Fe's newest real estate moguls.
Sophia Wiker, Sandra Almanza and Jorge Rios, students in Melody Lopez's summer financial literacy course at Capital High School, hammered out a plan for the Golden Key Real Estate Company — a fictional business with imagined downtown office space and a business proposal watermarked with the firm's nominal gold key.
The students crafted a mission statement, researched the city's real estate market and factored in fixed business expenses to ensure a viable business model.
Why trade in time they could spend sleeping in or lounging in the sun for more hours in the classroom?
The answer is simple, Wiker said: It counts as a math credit. It means they'll be one step closer to graduation before their senior year even begins.
The financial literacy course is just one option available to Capital High students this summer.
Though the traditional school year ended in May, about 250 students will continue to fill Capital High's halls each day through July, Principal Jaime Holladay said.
Some — like the students enrolled in Lopez's financial literacy course, as well as those taking driver's education classes, physical education classes and even a July math camp — earn summer credits by choice, vying to get ahead or open up an extra elective slot in their schedule.
Others have to repeat a course after failing it the first time around.
Either way, Holladay is working to ensure everybody feels welcome and gets something — credits to graduate or a little extra knowledge — from their summer time at Capital High.
“In a perfect world, students are going to earn their credits in their class first time through,” she said, “but we know that we don’t live in a perfect world.”
Summer school isn't a sneaky way to recoup credits after the graduation ceremony. All 259 of the students who crossed the stage at Capital High's graduation ceremony in May had completed the required credits by the end of the school year; students can't walk across the stage if they're even half a credit short, Holladay said.
But summer is a chance for those seniors who missed graduating by a half-credit or more to catch up and graduate in July.
Students deserve a chance to make things up without the stigma of not graduating on time, Holladay said, because high-schoolers face some real challenges, from working full-time to becoming parents themselves.
“There’s no shame in needing a little bit more time,” Holladay said.
“We tell students, ‘In this moment, yes, you feel like that May graduation is like a make-or-break, but in real life — in the real world — nobody’s going to care if you graduated in May or if you graduated in July. What matters is that you’re learning the content, you’re persevering and that you’re finishing strong,’ ” she added.
While some of the summer offerings help students get back on track, others are designed to help students get ahead.
Lopez's financial literacy students, for instance, will complete one credit of math before summer ends — and learn some handy skills along the way, from the basics of budgeting to managing investments to building a business to how credit scores work. The teacher even spent one class day teaching her students about options to pay for college and how to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a skill that could become applicable for the class' seniors in less than six months.
By the end of the month of all-day courses, Lopez said her students should be ready to manage their money.
"They will be financially literate," she said. "They will be a great help to our community."