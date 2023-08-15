Ruth Batista sends her son, Fernando Olivas, off with a kiss while dropping him off for the first day of school Tuesday at Ortiz Middle School. Ortiz is operating at nearly full capacity after a water line rupture in February closed over half of the school.
Gabe Romero, executive director of operations for Santa Fe Public Schools, shows where bathroom repairs had to be made at Ortiz Middle School following a waterline break in February closed over half the school.
When a waterline broke at Ortiz Middle School in February, water streamed into Meléndrez’s bilingual science classroom, as it did with most of the classrooms in the school’s T wing. It soaked carpets, soiled equipment and seeped into the walls, rendering more than half of the school unusable.
Meléndrez recalled when students returned to campus after a few weeks of remote learning, they learned in eight makeshift classrooms set up in the school’s still-accessible gymnasium — making use of scarce school supplies and a hodgepodge of desks and chairs rescued from the flooded classrooms. The teacher said the din of eight classes learning in one room reverberated through the gym.
“Parents were confused. Students were confused. They were sad. We were sad, all of us,” Meléndrez said.
But by the time a new class of sixth graders arrived Tuesday morning for their first day of school at Ortiz, much of the waterline break’s damage had disappeared.
New flooring covered 60% to 70% of the building, said Gabe Romero, Santa Fe Public Schools’ executive director of operations. New tiles and fixtures awaited students in the bathrooms; new carpets stretched across classrooms. Some teachers readied new electronic whiteboards to display “welcome back” presentations.
Romero said there’s still more to be done at Ortiz. Renovated bathrooms need a few final touches, and the district still has $5.7 million in bond money to update the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
But he’s glad the school is fully operational once again — in time for students’ return for the 2023-24 year.
“I think there was a lot of wins: The response in the cleanup, the ability for the staff to keep school going and then also the way we were able to recover as quickly as we did,” Romero said.
Built in 1994 with major renovations in 2003 and 2018, Ortiz serves about 450 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to Public Education Department data.
The waterline’s lifespan should have lasted longer than its 29 years in operation, Romero said in a previous interview. It broke because of corrosion, leaving a few inches of muddy water in the school’s hallways and classrooms.
T wing teachers couldn’t decide whose classroom was hit hardest by the waterline break, but Elizabeth Ramirez’s special education space might have won that unfortunate honor. It sits at the bottom of a ramp, allowing the water to pool inside it.
When students returned to campus a few weeks after the waterline break — and after testing ensured the school was free of mold or other environmental hazards, Romero said — Ramirez’s classroom, like much of the most damaged areas in the school, remained cordoned off.
That meant Ramirez would have to provide services to special-education and gifted students in a much smaller space across campus.
“My class was an office. It was the office in A wing,” Ramirez recalled. “So we had to use portable chairs and tables to make it into a classroom to accommodate students.”
Axel Vargas, who started seventh grade Tuesday in Ramirez’s first-period class, remembered the space used for special education and gifted programming last year.
“We had to move into a little office; we didn’t even have a ton of space,” Axel said.
Axel estimated one room, usually filled with seven or eight people at once, was less than half the size of Ramirez’s current classroom.
After extensive repairs, the school building opened in the spring, about a month before the end of the school year, Romero said.
For Ramirez, it was a welcome change.
“I was happy. I was so happy. There’s nothing better than being in a classroom,” she said.
All told, the repairs cost around $700,000, Romero said. After insurance kicked in, Santa Fe Public Schools had to pay just a $25,000 deductible, a tiny fraction of the total cost of repairs and a relatively small price to pay in a district with a $300 million-plus annual budget.
In some ways, this school year will allow teachers to start fresh. Ramirez, for instance, is excited to begin the year with new flooring tiles and carpet in her classroom as well as a new electronic whiteboard.
Meanwhile, Meléndrez is still tracking down some of her classroom furniture and supplies, which she said were moved to storage to install new floors, repair the walls and paint.
As they welcomed students back Tuesday to Ortiz, the two teachers agreed the waterline break was a lesson in perseverance. Hopefully, Meléndrez added, that lesson will rub off on a new class of students this year.
“I’m looking forward to my students, to show that, no matter what happened in life, we need to keep going,” she said. “As a teacher, we have to be a role model.”