081523 jw firstday ortiz1.jpg

Ruth Batista sends her son, Fernando Olivas, off with a kiss while dropping him off for the first day of school Tuesday at Ortiz Middle School. Ortiz is operating at nearly full capacity after a water line rupture in February closed over half of the school.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Blanca Meléndrez called it “a nightmare.”

When a waterline broke at Ortiz Middle School in February, water streamed into Meléndrez’s bilingual science classroom, as it did with most of the classrooms in the school’s T wing. It soaked carpets, soiled equipment and seeped into the walls, rendering more than half of the school unusable.

Meléndrez recalled when students returned to campus after a few weeks of remote learning, they learned in eight makeshift classrooms set up in the school’s still-accessible gymnasium — making use of scarce school supplies and a hodgepodge of desks and chairs rescued from the flooded classrooms. The teacher said the din of eight classes learning in one room reverberated through the gym.

081523 jw firstday ortiz2.jpg

Some holding schedules, students at Ortiz Middle School head to their second-period classes Tuesday on the first day of school.
081523 jw firstday ortiz3.jpg

Ortiz Middle School Principal Felicia Sena talks to a class of sixth graders to see how they are settling in Tuesday on the first day of school.
081523 jw firstday ortiz4.jpg

Gabe Romero, executive director of operations for Santa Fe Public Schools, shows where bathroom repairs had to be made at Ortiz Middle School following a waterline break in February closed over half the school.

Recommended for you