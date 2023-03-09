Valentina Palma, Emi Ortega and Damien Nuno recently noticed a problem: Sometimes, physical or space limitations can make it difficult to feed a dog. 

The three third graders at Nina Otero Community School imagined a complex contraption in response to this problem: a pulley system, controlled from the pet owner's bed, that would deliver food right to the dog bowl.

It could be helpful for just about anyone — from people who have to keep their dogs separated during feeding time to those who have trouble bending down or reaching into giant bags for a scoop of kibble — but it's designed to assist bed-bound pet owners.