Reflected in a glass panel, a crowd of students, parents, educators and local artists gather for the ArtWorks student art show, which returned to the Santa Fe Community Gallery on Friday after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. The artworks will be on display through March 3.
When Aliana Coriz, a second grader at Gonzales Community School, was tasked with exploring the lines, textures and personalities of trees after a visit to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, she envisioned a Christmas tree, complete with colorful ornaments and pointed green branches.
On Friday, Aliana and her family got to see her O’Keeffe-inspired painting hanging in the Santa Fe Community Gallery alongside the works of more than 100 students from 16 classes across Santa Fe Public Schools.
The students’ art — created as part of Partners in Education Foundation for the Santa Fe Public Schools’ ArtWorks program — will be displayed in the public gallery through March 3. Friday’s event marks the program’s first opening in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very proud that her art piece made it into the exhibit,” said Katrina Quintana, Aliana’s mother.
Founded in 2001, ArtWorks connects students and teachers in local public schools to world-class works of art — including visual art, dance, poetry and music — available in Santa Fe, said Claire LaRose, ArtWorks’ program director.
The program follows an unusual structure, said ArtWorks Lead Teaching Artist Lucy Ranney. First, ArtWorks teaching artists visit the classroom for an introductory visit, preparing students to discuss stylistic elements they might encounter in a work of art, like rhythm in landscape painting or lines and curves in ballet, Ranney said.
Then, ArtWorks transports the students to see the work of art, whether it’s a museum exhibit or performance. For some students, it’s their first visit to the Lensic Performing Arts Center or local art museums, Ranney said, a phenomenon growing even more common in the pandemic era.
The exhibition visits are one of LaRose’s favorite parts of the program. She said she enjoys seeing students connect with artwork in person, often at community spaces.
“A lot of these museums are ... their museums. There’s some ownership there; they can feel part of a bigger community,” LaRose said.
And finally, ArtWorks teachers return to the classroom for a post-field trip workshop designed to help students reflect on what they saw and complete a hands-on activity, Ranney said. Students create landscape paintings and abstract images, multimedia collages and wearable art.
The activities peel away students’ hesitancies and inspire them to create, Ranney said.
“It becomes very meaningful to them,” she said. “They’ve identified certain things from looking at that art that then they can identify with. … They have this direct inspiration from the work of art that they’ve directly experienced.”
The ArtWorks Works! exhibition, a partnership between the city of Santa Fe’s Arts and Culture Department and the ArtWorks program, showcases the student art created during these post-field trip workshops.
“The city of Santa Fe is proud of its ongoing involvement with the ArtWorks program. The impact the program has on young people and their teachers is profound. It is our honor to host this exhibit as an opportunity to share this work with the community,” Pauline Kamiyama, director of the Arts and Culture Department, said in a news release.
Shanti Lambert, a student at Mandela International Magnet School, worked with a group to create a pair of psychedelic chaps — decorated with feathers, gift cards, beads and more — selected for the exhibition. Though he’s always been interested in art, the chaps marked his first foray into clothing design.
“I thought this was going to be somewhat interesting and fun for me, and it was,” Shanti said.
Zhenko Craig, a sixth grader at El Camino Real Academy, also created a wearable work for the exhibition — a bag covered in buttons, textured fabrics and string, following a trip to the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
”We wanted to see his work ... and ArtWorks does great stuff,” said Alexandra Pratt, Zhenko’s mother.
The exhibition teaches students an important lesson, LaRose and Ranney agreed: Having their artwork in a gallery is a possibility.
“For them to have their work in a space like that makes it even more meaningful because they see that it can be anybody, that it’s not just [for] famous artists,” Ranney said.