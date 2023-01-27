When Aliana Coriz, a second grader at Gonzales Community School, was tasked with exploring the lines, textures and personalities of trees after a visit to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, she envisioned a Christmas tree, complete with colorful ornaments and pointed green branches.

On Friday, Aliana and her family got to see her O’Keeffe-inspired painting hanging in the Santa Fe Community Gallery alongside the works of more than 100 students from 16 classes across Santa Fe Public Schools.

The students’ art — created as part of Partners in Education Foundation for the Santa Fe Public Schools’ ArtWorks program — will be displayed in the public gallery through March 3. Friday’s event marks the program’s first opening in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

