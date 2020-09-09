When New Mexico legislators created a new trust fund to pay for early childhood programming earlier this year, they hoped it could soon hold as much as $1 billion.
But those were different times.
Faced with a pandemic that has depressed the state’s economy and energy production, the fund likely won’t receive the infusion of excess oil and gas revenue that it was expected to get next year, according to the state’s most recent revenue forecasts.
Additionally, the state’s newly created early childhood agency says it doesn’t expect to ask lawmakers to approve a new appropriation for the fund during the coming legislative session.
“I am disappointed. The spirit of the trust fund was really to grow it to the $1 billion,” said Rep. Javier Martínez, who has long pushed for increased early childhood funding. “It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”
That will give early childhood advocates more impetus to pursue their long-sought goal of tapping the Land Grant Permanent Fund to boost state spending on young children, Martínez said Wednesday. Legislators plan to again propose such a measure, which would call for a constitutional amendment, in January’s session after it has repeatedly failed to pass in recent years, he said.
Martínez added that he thought the Senate could be more likely to pass the legislation because some major opponents who have blocked it in the past, such as Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith, won’t be returning to the Roundhouse next year.
“I think the conditions have changed, both economically and politically,” said Martínez, an Albuquerque Democrat.
In February, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill creating the New Mexico Early Childhood Trust Fund, state coffers were overflowing amid a massive oil boom in the Permian Basin. Legislators approved an allocation of $320 million as an initial one-time transfer to the fund, and they expected that to be just the start.
Smith, who co-sponsored the legislation that created the trust fund, said at the time he hoped it would grow to $1 billion in the next three to five years. Martínez has echoed that the plan had been to grow the fund to around triple its current size.
“The original idea was to infuse this fund with money over the course of three or four years until it got up to close to $1 billion,” Martínez said at a Legislative Finance Committee meeting late last month.
But Smith was much less optimistic this week, saying he didn’t expect the fund to grow through new transfers “in the near future.”
“Those remarks were a product of our [oil] production levels increasing,” the Senate Finance Committee chairman said, referring to his February comments about increasing the fund’s size. “That was before the collapse.”
The initial allocation to the fund was also reduced to $300 million after the pandemic hit.
The new trust fund was set up to receive distributions in future years from two sources: excess revenue from federal mineral leases and the state’s oil and gas emergency school tax.
Yet when state economists released their most recent revenue estimates in June, they did not forecast any excess revenue from federal mineral leases for next fiscal year given a sharp decline in oil prices and output in New Mexico.
As for additional school tax revenue, the trust fund can only receive such money if general fund reserves exceed 25 percent of appropriations. Those reserves are expected to fall to around 11 percent after the state approved allocating a significant portion to help fill its budget deficit.
“With the drop in oil prices and production, the consensus estimates no longer expect any transfers to the fund for fiscal year 2021 or ’22,” Dawn Iglesias, chief economist for the Legislative Finance Committee, said of the early childhood trust.
The trust fund is also unlikely to get new money from the Legislature any time soon, as the department doesn't plan to ask lawmakers in January for more money for the fund.
“At this time, that is not the plan,” Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said at an Aug. 27 legislative hearing.
Asked on Wednesday about the longer-term sustainability of the fund, early childhood department spokesman Matt Bieber said, “We hope to see the economy return to pre-pandemic strengths.”
Despite the setbacks, the fund’s ability to pay for additional early childhood services won't be affected for the near future.
In fact, one of the original purposes of the fund was to ensure the state could pay for such services even amid fluctuations in revenue sources that are dependent on volatile energy markets.
That’s what is scheduled to happen next fiscal year, when the fund is set to transfer an extra $20 million to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. It will receive at least $30 million the following year.
The agency has requested to use the additional $20 million for a variety of services, including allocating $12 million to pre-K education, $3 million to workforce support and $1 million to expand the state’s Families First program, which assists pregnant women and their children up to 3 years of age. Of the $12 million for pre-K, $2 million would be used to expand services while $10 million would maintain current services, the department said.
The department said its overall budget request for fiscal year 2022 is $401.4 million, a 4.2 percent reduction in total spending from the prior year.
The early childhood department also announced Wednesday it would waive copayments for its child care assistance program for September and October to help families deal with the economic challenges posed by the pandemic.
“By waiving parents’ copayments, we’re making it easier for families to afford child care while ensuring providers continue to receive revenues,” Groginsky said in a statement.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, the state House’s budget chief, said she agreed the early childhood department shouldn’t ask for an additional appropriation for the trust fund right now.
“If the money’s not there, it’s not there,” said Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat and chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.
Despite the lack of new distributions, the size of the fund could still grow through investment returns, depending on how markets perform, said Smith, D-Deming.
“They’re going to have to gain their increases through their investments,” he said.
The State Investment Council oversees the early childhood fund and reported July 31 that it still contained $300 million.
New Mexico finance officials said last month the blow to the state’s economy caused by the coronavirus hadn’t been quite as bad as expected so far.
Yet economic recovery remains a distant goal. Even after officials approved big spending reductions at a special session in June, they’re bracing for more cuts to state agencies during what is expected to be a difficult 2021 legislative session.
Both the state Department of Finance and Administration and the Legislative Finance Committee have called for most state agencies to cut general fund spending by 5 percent as the state faces a projected $991 million budget gap for fiscal year 2022, which begins in July 2021.
