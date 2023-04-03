ESPAÑOLA — The five justices of the state Supreme Court are used to doling out tough questions; they frequently interrupt attorneys arguing before them to ask about case law, relevant circumstances and other legal issues.

But during Monday’s special presentation of oral arguments before the court at Northern New Mexico College, the justices themselves answered questions.

The Supreme Court’s Rule of Law Program, now in its third year, furthers civics education by offering students an “opportunity to witness our judicial process in action,” Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said to an audience of about 225 students and educators from Northern New Mexico.