The New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday an initiative intended to ease access to federal food assistance for more families with children under age 5 and new mothers who are pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum.
An automated service will identify families who receive benefits through federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is overseen by the Human Services, and connect them with the Women, Infants and Children program, which falls under Health Department oversight.
“This project not only opens doors for collaboration between both state agencies, it ensures new mothers and families receive the state and federal assistance for which they qualify,” said Dr. David Scrase, who serves as Cabinet secretary of both departments.
Along with food aid, WIC offers health care referrals and nutrition education to families.
In May, the Health Department estimated WIC has 31,000 participants in the state.
The Food Research and Action Center reported New Mexico was one of several states that saw a decline in the number of families participating in WIC between 2020 and 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Health said the new service bridging the assistance gap is the first of its kind in the U.S. It’s funded by a $415,000 grant from Share our Strength, a national childhood hunger and poverty organization.
“Lessons learned from New Mexico will help inform implementation efforts in additional states,” the department said in a news release.