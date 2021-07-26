The New Mexico Public Education Department on Monday afternoon released its COVID-19 safety guidelines as staff and students prepare to return to classrooms.
The guidelines — which do not require vaccinations for staff or students — come more than a month after the agency told districts the information would be available and less than two weeks before Santa Fe Public Schools opens its doors.
Changes in the guidelines include a shortening of physical distance requirements and heightened testing requirements for unvaccinated school staff.
The guidelines also ease face mask requirements for vaccinated students in middle schools and high schools.
Masks will continue to be required in all elementary schools and for anyone who is unvaccinated or fails to provide proof of vaccination, the education department said in a news release.
The state is directing schools to provide masks for students who need them.
School will be able to create their own disciplinary measures for those who violate the mask rules, but the measures cannot include suspension or expulsion.
Schools will no longer be required to report COVID-19 cases recorded on weekends and holidays, but in response to the results of surveillance testing of asymptomatic people, the state is increasing testing mandates.
Last school year, 663 COVID-19 cases were identified in schools across New Mexico through surveillance testing.
This year, the state is asking schools to maintain testing programs that hold a weekly goal of testing 25 percent of all unvaccinated students participating in after-school programs, such as sports. The previous goal, according to the state, was to test 1 percent of the overall student population and 10 percent of students participating in extracurricular activities.
All schools are now also required to test a quarter of unvaccinated staff members each week as well.
Students wearing masks may now get within 3 feet of each other, but 6 feet of distance will be required between adults and students.
The state also announced school-related events like assemblies and dances will be permitted, with masking requirements and social distancing for unvaccinated people.
