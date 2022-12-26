As a new classroom teacher, Philip Cutler discovered something: The students getting extra help through tutoring services were typically his wealthiest, the ones who didn’t need that extra support.
Meanwhile, Cutler noticed the majority — perhaps 80 to 90 percent — required the kind of assistance tutoring can bring but didn’t have the resources to access it.
“As a teacher, the expectation is that you assess every student the same, but I knew that the students didn’t have the same access to support,” he said. “It felt highly inequitable.”
After a few years in the classroom, Cutler in 2014 co-founded Paper Education Inc., a virtual tutoring company, hoping to limit that equity gap. Today, the company tutors more than 3 million students across the U.S. and Canada, and New Mexico hopes to now benefit from its services.
Earlier this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department announced plans to partner with Paper Education, offering students across New Mexico access to the company’s tutoring services for free.
“Since day one, my administration has been committed to investing in every available tool to deliver every educational opportunity to New Mexico students,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “This investment in high-quality tutoring will further support students and families across the state as we continue to build the strongest possible educational foundation for New Mexico children.”
Tutoring in math, science and reading is now available to students from pre-K to eighth grade. The service, which focuses on students at schools where more than half the students are economically disadvantaged, is available online and accessible before, during or after school.
Here’s how it works: Parents can set up their student’s Paper Education account on the Public Education Department’s website. From there, Cutler said, students will have access to the company’s entire platform, including tutoring on specific topics they’re learning in the classroom, a review center for feedback on written work, a math game and live educational programming.
It’s kind of like a tutoring call center, Cutler said. Students request assistance on a particular subject, and Paper Education tutors — available 24/7 and trained in whichever subject they’ll be tutoring — help the student solidify concepts learned in the classroom through instant messages or voice recordings.
Tutors are available in English and Spanish at any time, Cutler said.
“It’s hard enough to learn a lot of these concepts. If you throw in a second language, it makes it even more challenging. … It’s important for students to be able to feel comfortable and communicate in the language that they’re most comfortable in,” he said.
The platform is also smartphone-enabled via the Paper Education app, Cutler said, another component designed to encourage equitable access. The latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows 96 percent of New Mexico children have internet access via smartphone or computer, while only about 85 percent have internet access through a computer alone.
State officials selected Paper Education as the tutoring service provider after releasing a request for proposals for high-quality, outside-of-school tutoring services earlier this year.
Depending on student usage of Paper Education’s online tutoring services, Cutler said the contract will cost New Mexico up to $3.2 million for a contract lasting about two years.
“We know that tutoring can help close gaps for our students who are struggling to master concepts in classrooms alone,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in a news release. “This investment in customized support will serve our students efficiently and with immediacy.”
Can your student access free online tutoring? Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department have partnered with Paper Education Inc. to provide free online tutoring to students across New Mexico. Your student is eligible if he/she is in pre-K through eighth grade and attends one of the following schools: Amy Biehl Community School at Rancho Viejo Aspen Community School Cesar Chavez Elementary School Chaparral Elementary School Desert Sage Academy E.J. Martinez Elementary School Edward Ortiz Middle School El Camino Real Academy Community School Francis X. Nava Elementary School Gonzales Elementary School Kearny Elementary School Milagro Middle School Nina Otero Community School Piñon Elementary School Ramirez Thomas Elementary School Salazar Elementary School Sweeney Elementary School Tesuque Elementary School Enrollment and more information is available online at ped.state.nm.us/free-tutoring-sign-up/.