As a new classroom teacher, Philip Cutler discovered something: The students getting extra help through tutoring services were typically his wealthiest, the ones who didn’t need that extra support.

Meanwhile, Cutler noticed the majority — perhaps 80 to 90 percent — required the kind of assistance tutoring can bring but didn’t have the resources to access it.

“As a teacher, the expectation is that you assess every student the same, but I knew that the students didn’t have the same access to support,” he said. “It felt highly inequitable.”

Popular in the Community