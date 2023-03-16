The New Mexico Public Education Commission, which oversees state-chartered schools, unanimously voted Thursday to reissue a notice of its intent to revoke the charter for La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences, following allegations by school officials the commission had violated the Open Meetings Act when it initially took the action.

A revocation hearing, examining evidence of the recent performance of the small school in Ohkay Owingeh, is scheduled April 20.

Commissioners cited the school’s failure to remedy safety concerns, troubling audits, alleged lack of cooperation with tribal officials and ongoing problems providing special education services.