School board seats in Los Lunas are no longer empty.
The New Mexico Public Education Department — which had permanently suspended all previous board members in May following accusations of state procurement code violations and other allegations — recently made four appointments to what is now called the Los Lunas Schools Governing Committee.
The agency chose the new members after receiving 24 letters of interest and conducting eight interviews.
In late May, the agency appointed former Los Lunas school board member Sonya C'Moya.
The new members include Tina Garcia, a retired county magistrate and former county clerk; Jessie Lewis, a landscape designer; Ragon Espinoza, a behavioral health care provider; and Bruce Bennett, a retired educational assistant, coach and previous vice president of the National Education Association of New Mexico.
The board's District 3, represented by Lewis, and District 5, represented by Bennett, will both be on the November election ballot for Valencia County voters. Bennett said he is planning to run for the seat.
He said he was looking forward to getting kids back to in-person learning during the 2021-22 school year.
"I just can't wait to get started," Bennett said.
Meanwhile, the state auditor and New Mexico State Police are investigating the allegations against the suspended board members.
Former Los Lunas superintendent Dana Sanders filed a lawsuit last year against three of the suspended board members — Eloy Giron, Steven Otero and Bryan Smith — accusing them of breach of contract and wrongful termination. Sanders' suit made allegations against the board members similar to those the state agencies are currently investigating.
It's not the first time in recent memory an entire school board has faced suspension over code violations. Under state law, the Public Education Department cannot suspend individual board members. Instead, it must suspend the entire board if it identifies potential violations.
In 2019, the agency suspended the Questa school board for two months, citing a failure to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and violations of the state's Open Meetings Act. Questa board members previously were dismissed in 2012.
“It’s great to have this many highly qualified citizens who are willing to step in and do the important work of governing the Los Lunas Schools in this time of need,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a statement on the temporary Los Lunas board. "These outstanding individuals will ensure that the district has the responsible and representative governance it needs to keep the district focused on the needs of students.”
In a news release, Stewart recused former board member David Vickers.
Vickers applied to be appointed to the new board, but Stewart said his appointment would have been delayed, due to a public hearing July 28 on the previous board's suspension.
