After a quick review of the angle of the sun and other conditions required for a rainbow, Pamela England’s third grade class sprawled onto some floor pillows and talked about everything they learned this summer.
In addition to daily math and reading classes, the students at Nina Otero Community School in Santa Fe were taught to ride bikes, garden and care for Shadow, the class rabbit.
“At home I would be bored and not having fun and not learning anything,” rising third grader Ashley Reyes said in Spanish.
This version of summer school is funded through K-5 Plus — a voluntary program for both students and teachers that adds 25 days to the school year and requires the teacher to stay with the same cohort of kids through the upcoming school year.
Research and Reyes’ experience show the program is effective. But the state has not been able to implement K-5 Plus as effectively as expected.
Although it’s one of the marquee programs of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s education overhaul, it did not reach as many students as the Legislature and state Public Education Department hoped. Thousands of youngsters missed out on a chance this summer to close the academic achievement gap that stretches across class lines.
“This type of intervention and support programs are vital at our school, and really every school,” said Salazar Elementary art teacher Anna Gibson, who is teaching dance this summer.
“We have many hardworking families that don’t have a space for their child to be during the day,” she said. “So having programs available to provide social interaction and a safe place to go, with two meals a day, supports our families and children beyond just learning.”
Santa Fe Public Schools says it enrolled 1,167 students, or about 20 percent of its K-5 student population, in the program at 11 campuses this summer.
In May, then-Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo, who was fired on Monday, told the Legislative Finance Committee that her department planned to spend $53 million to bring K-5 Plus to 25,000 New Mexico students this summer. Governor spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the Public Education Department ended up spending $39.7 million to enroll 23,139 students in the program.
Both Trujillo and the Governor’s Office insisted Wednesday that the money left on the table from K-5 Plus was not a significant factor in Trujillo’s dismissal. Some legislators and school administrators said Trujillo and the Public Education Department were dealt an impossible hand in rolling out a widespread program in year one because of the volunteer aspect and the requirement for the same teacher to stay with the same students from the summer and through the school year.
“Did we trust our local districts to know their local community and design their own intervention model? No, instead we prescribed a model that could not be implemented,” state Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Grant, said. “This problem was no reflection on Karen Trujillo. I saw her advocating for flexibility and waivers that were not given.”
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García agreed that the program needs more flexibility for schools to use a wider range of teachers. She also praised state education officials for their cooperation during a rushed planning process. After the governor signed a budget that included $180 million for extended learning, which adds 10 days anywhere in the school calendar, and K-5 Plus, school districts had less than two weeks to take inventory of their resources and apply for the programs.
“We were definitely a bit rushed to apply for everything,” García said. “The PED bent over backwards to work with us. The first year we ran into so many expected roadblocks, but we called them and they were amazing to work with.”
Wednesday afternoon, state Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, R-Los Lunas, delivered a letter to Legislative Education Study Committee requesting emergency hearings on Trujillo’s dismissal, citing fears that she was being unfairly blamed for problems with K-5 Plus.
“New Mexicans deserve to know why the head of our state’s education system was terminated after just six months on the job, just as we are about to start the school year,” Baldonado said in a statement. “I am concerned that Secretary Trujillo is wrongfully being set up to take the blame for a poorly planned expansion of the state’s K-5 Plus program.”
Stelnicki told The New Mexican that Trujillo’s dismissal was based on broader problems than one program.
“It would be inaccurate to characterize the implementation of any one program as having led to the former secretary’s dismissal,” Stelnicki said. “The reasons were diverse, boiling down to a question of the ability to execute, communicate and manage.”
As the state awaits a new public education secretary to help guide the future of K-5 Plus, teachers said Santa Fe’s elementary students who were able to access the program are all better off.
“Look at them. They’re already too comfortable in here,” England said as her students lounged on floor pillows. “Vocabulary and spelling are way up, but for me, the benefit is already getting to know these kids and their parents or grandparents, and building a comfortable environment for the school year ahead.”