Maia Herzy turned 18 on Nov. 10, missing the deadline to vote in the 2022 general election by just two days.

“I was really devastated, honestly, because I’ve always been very interested in politics,” said Herzy, a senior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics. “I’ve always been very politically active. I’ve gone to protests; I’ve volunteered. That’s something that’s always been very, very important to me.”

But even though she’s still waiting to cast her first ballot, Herzy was able to make her voice heard by local lawmakers and learn more about legislation when state Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, and Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, dropped by ATC’s AP U.S. Government and Politics class Wednesday.

Popular in the Community