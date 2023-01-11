011123_ApGOV01rgb.jpg

State Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, speaks Wednesday alongside Sen. Elizabeth "Liz" Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, during a second-period AP U.S. Government and Politics class at Academy for Technology and the Classics. Serrato said she was impressed with the students' willingness to push back against government leaders. "I was super deferential to leaders. ... What I love about this generation is, no one does that, and you shouldn't," she said. 

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Maia Herzy turned 18 on Nov. 10, missing the deadline to vote in the 2022 general election by just two days.

“I was really devastated, honestly, because I’ve always been very interested in politics,” said Herzy, a senior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics. “I’ve always been very politically active. I’ve gone to protests; I’ve volunteered. That’s something that’s always been very, very important to me.”

But even though she’s still waiting to cast her first ballot, Herzy was able to make her voice heard by local lawmakers and learn more about legislation when state Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, and Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, dropped by ATC’s AP U.S. Government and Politics class Wednesday.

Joshua Velarde and Chanelle Jaeger listen to State Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe and Sen. Elizabeth "Liz" Stefanics, D-Cerrillos speak Wednesday. Jaeger said she is interested in a career in politics and appreciated getting the perspectives of female legislators. "Female representation is really important to me, and today, it's female legislators," she said. "I think that's really important, and I'm really excited to hopefully get some questions along the lines of what your female perspective is in politics." 
Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics speaks to ATC’s AP U.S. Government and Politics class Wednesday.
Salem Gibson asks Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, a question during the state legislator’s visit to Academy for Technology and the Classics’ AP government class Wednesday.

