The Early Childhood Education and Care Department on Thursday announced updated regulations for its child care assistance program.

The changes will go into effect Aug. 1. Eligibility for New Mexico’s child care assistance program, which helps subsidize the cost of child care for families, will remain at 400% of the federal poverty level.

That means households making as much as $78,000, $120,000 or even $200,000 per year may be eligible for state child care assistance depending on family size, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ federal poverty guidelines for 2023 show.

