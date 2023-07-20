The Early Childhood Education and Care Department on Thursday announced updated regulations for its child care assistance program.
The changes will go into effect Aug. 1. Eligibility for New Mexico’s child care assistance program, which helps subsidize the cost of child care for families, will remain at 400% of the federal poverty level.
That means households making as much as $78,000, $120,000 or even $200,000 per year may be eligible for state child care assistance depending on family size, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ federal poverty guidelines for 2023 show.
So what will change with the new regulations?
The updated rules increase state reimbursement rates for licensed child care providers, sometimes by $200 or more per child per month, depending on the type and capacity of facility and the age of the child.
The regulations also create a new schedule for co-payments, determining monthly co-payment based on family income and maxing out at 5% of gross monthly income. The department also must provide three months’ notice prior to reinstating previously waived co-payments.
“We continue to build on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s vision for universal, affordable, high-quality early care and education by removing cost barriers for low- and middle-income families and supporting the state’s child care industry with subsidy rates that reflect the cost of providing quality care,” Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a news release announcing the changes.
The department’s announcement of the new child care assistance regulations comes the day after the governor touted New Mexico’s “cradle-to-career investments” in education — particularly early childhood education — at a child care event at the White House attended by politicians from around the country.
Public comments from parents, grandparents and other family members of young children overwhelmingly supported the regulation changes.
“The expense of diapers and formula and everything else that comes with having a kid can stretch any family’s budget. Because of this program, my family has been able to stay afloat financially,” one parent of a 14-month-old daughter wrote to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in support of the regulation changes.
Child welfare advocates lauded the new regulations, too.
By increasing per-child reimbursement rates and restructuring co-payment schedules, the changes benefit families and providers simultaneously, Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, said in an interview Thursday.
“New Mexico really is leading the nation in thinking about how you can address such an important system that’s so critical not just for our kids and our families and our workers, but for our entire economy,” Wallin said.