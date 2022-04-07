St. Michael's High School Principal Sam Govea will resign at the end of the school year after 12 years in the position, he announced to staff, students and parents this week.
St. Michael's President Tom Coughlan said the private Catholic school of about 450 students in grades 7-12 aims to hire a new principal by the start of 2022-23.
"Thankfully, St. Mike’s will have the benefit of Sam’s guidance and counsel through the remainder of this academic year, as we determine transition plans and launch a national search for a new principal," Coughlan said in a news release announcing Govea's decision.
Coughlan, who took over as president in July, credited Govea for leading the school through the coronavirus pandemic and helping establish several initiatives, including fine arts and medical magnet programs for students.
Govea did not respond to calls this week to comment on his departure plans or provide a reason for his decision.
In a news release issued Monday, he said his 12-year tenure at St. Michael's has been a "lifetime" and added a "new voice is needed to lead this community."
Govea said he gave the decision "much thought, prayer and discernment."
He was hired in 2010 after serving as principal for a decade at El Paso-based Catholic Cathedral High School.
He is a 1984 alumnus of now-defunct College of Santa Fe, operated until 2009 by the Christian Brothers on what is now the city of Santa Fe's midtown campus.
In 2013, Govea almost left St.Michael's High School after then-President Marcia Sullivan chose not to renew his contract.
"Sullivan and Govea have different visions for the future of St. Michael's academic program although they are both aligned and invested in the Lasallian Catholic identity and principles that form the bases of decision-making at the school," St. Michael's said in a news release at the time.
The move prompted outrage from parents and students, and Sullivan and the governing board ultimately renewed Govea's contract in May 2013.
It's unclear how Govea's resignation will affect an internal investigation into teacher and boys basketball coach David Rodriguez, who was placed on leave in January after several parents accused him of verbally abusing student athletes.
"I can't share any specifics on that," Coughlan said Thursday.
A new principal won't be the only change St. Michael's students see in the next school year. Tuition will increase by 4 percent, Coughlan confirmed.
At $10,504 annually per student, the increase is about $40 more per month than families pay this year, he said.
"The increase in tuition will go towards, primarily, teacher salary increases," Coughlan said. "We will need to do that as a matter of social justice, to make sure Catholic educators are justly compensated."
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.