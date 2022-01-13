St. Michael's High School announced late Wednesday it was canceling classes Thursday after more than 25 percent of the student body was absent because of extracurricular activities or "COVID-19 related issues."
Friday is scheduled as a in-service day for teachers at the local Catholic school, and the campus is closed Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In an email Wednesday night, St. Michael's President Tom Coughlan said the school plans to resume classes Tuesday.
"We're confident that canceling school for one day will support the large number of students who have been absent to keep up with their assignments," Coughlan said.
The school also is planning to reschedule an overnight spiritual retreat for girls that was postponed this week.
"Except for the girls' Kairos retreat, extracurricular activities including athletics will continue as scheduled," Coughlan said.
In an interview earlier this week, Coughlan said the school had experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases since last semester, with 18 cases confirmed between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11.
St. Michael's, which has about 450 students enrolled in grades 7-12, does not provide COVID-19 testing on site.
