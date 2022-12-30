There's a new head Horseman in town. 

Michael Sandoval, a former state Transportation Department secretary and fourth-generation alum, has been appointed interim president of St. Michael's High School, the private Lasallian Catholic school's Board of Trustees announced in a news release Thursday. 

Sandoval, whose time at St. Michael's begins next week, will take the reins from Tom Coughlan, who led the school for a year and a half, beginning in July 2021.

