Michael Sandoval, a former state Transportation Department secretary and fourth-generation alum, has been appointed interim president of St. Michael's High School, the private Lasallian Catholic school's Board of Trustees announced in a news release Thursday.
Sandoval, whose time at St. Michael's begins next week, will take the reins from Tom Coughlan, who led the school for a year and a half, beginning in July 2021.
Born and raised in Santa Fe, Sandoval graduated from St. Michael's in 1988. He attended New Mexico State University before starting a lengthy career as a state transportation official.
Sandoval retired from his role as transportation secretary in April, after nearly 30 years in state government. During his tenure at the Transportation Department, he oversaw major projects including the Rail Runner, traffic safety and the state's 12 ports of entry with more than 2,600 employees and a $2 billion budget.
Sandoval also has been an active coach in local youth sports.
As interim president, Sandoval will serve as the school's "outward-facing entrepreneur and the institution-builder," the board said in a news release, while working closely with interim Principal Brother James Joost, who will oversee curriculum and learning.
Sandoval is expected to oversee the remainder of the 2022-23 school year while the school's board collaborates with Lasallian Education Corp., a nonprofit that provides oversight for Lasallian schools, to find a new permanent president.
Geno Zamora, chairman of the St. Michael's Board of Trustees, said in a news release Sandoval "has the skills and vision to lead our school at this important moment in time, and we are excited to see everything he will accomplish in this role."